100 Years Ago
April 1, 1920
A mountain fire on the land of Harry Hickman, about a mile and a half beyond Point of Rocks, was reported last night to be burning rapidly in a northerly direction. Another fire on the mountain in Washington county, near Weverton, was also burning at the same time. It is understood that both fires were started by persons burning brush.
Carroll Warfield, about 22 years old of near Bartholows, was committed to jail yesterday afternoon by Justice J. Grahame Johnson, charged with placing an angle iron weighing between 20 and 30 pounds on the rails of the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad, near his home. John H. Clary, 16 years old, of Mount Airy, and Roger, Virgil and William Martin, brothers, of near Plane No. 4, arrested at the same time, were dismissed but held as witnesses against Warfield. The obstruction was discovered Sunday afternoon by H.M. Evans, an engineer on what is known as a “hill” engine. He was running slowly, approaching Burgee’s crossing about half a mile east of Ijamsville, when his attention was attracted by something on the rails, fastened to the rails in a manner that would have wrecked the first train that struck it.
50 Years Ago
April 1, 1970
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court endorsed Tuesday the forced removal of disorderly defendants who disrupt their own trials with noisy outbursts. The decision, by Justice Hugo L. Black, also approved the binding and gagging of unruly defendants as well as their jailing for contempt to protect courtroom decorum. “It would degrade our country and our judicial system to permit our courts to be bullied, insulted and humiliated and their orderly progress thwarted and obstructed by defendants,” Black said.
20 Years Ago
April 1, 2000
A special commendation was presented to a surprised reporter of the News-Post Tuesday at the graduation exercises of the Frederick Police Academy. The Department of Police Official Commendation was presented by Major Charles V. Main to George A. Dorsey Jr., staff writer for the News-Post assigned to the police beat. The commendation, in part, reads “This unique reporter, Mr. George A. Dorsey Jr. has gained the reputation among law enforcement officers of handling the reporting of police actions in a fair and impartial manner, of maintaining the confidentiality of the information with which he has been entrusted, and of persevering to present each of his articles completely and accurately."
More than 2,000 reports of child abuse and neglect were received in the last fiscal year by the Frederick County Department of Social Services. Friday afternoon, blue ribbons representing each of those cases were displayed on a tree in Baker Park, marking the kick-off of April as Month of the Child and Child Abuse Awareness Month. The tree will be illuminated at night on display throughout the month.
Frederick Mayor Jim Grimes and businessman Swami Nathan this week signed on the dotted line and finalized the sale of the city’s William Donald Schaefer building. Dr. Nathan, a neurosurgeon and real estate investor, paid $4.6 million for the Carroll Street building. The city retained ownership of the adjacent parking lot, and state government offices in the building will remain in place, according to the sale agreement.
