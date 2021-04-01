100 Years Ago

April 1, 1921

There will be no bumper fruit yields in Frederick county this year. Two nights of freezing temperatures this week exacted a toll of many thousand dollars of orchardists. Last evening, County Agent P.A. Hauver estimated that about 75 percent of the peach and apple blossoms had been frozen.

Two men who are nearing the three score and ten mark will start a hike from Baltimore to the Pacific coast on May 2, each endeavoring to beat the other there. One of the competitors will be Joseph W. Walling, better known as “Uncle Joe,” formerly of this city who is now residing in Baltimore. With his companion, he will pass through this city, and they are due to arrive here May 4.

50 Years Ago

April 1, 1971

Good Morning! “I can remember way back when a liberal was one who was generous with his own money.” — Will Rogers

The recent rash of field fires in the county have been blamed on winds, railroads and trash burners by the Frederick and Washington County Forestry Superintendent. Superintendent Henry Toms said field fires usually start from house trash fires. When these fires are unwatched in the recent high winds the county has been experiencing, the tragic result usually occurs.

Seventy-five years of American history passed before the members of the Frederick County Farm Bureau’s Women’s Committee at its luncheon at the Hotel Frederick. The program, “Hats and History,” provided by the Sperry Hutchinson Co. (S&H), was particularly appropriate since this meeting celebrated the 50th year of the Frederick County Farm Bureau.

20 Years Ago

April 1, 2001

This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.

