100 Years Ago
April 1, 1922
“Moonshine” Honor was responsible for a lively condition of affairs in Brunswick a few nights ago. During the night, several persons narrowly escaped being injured in a wild automobile joy ride. A party of young men, after imbibing freely, started on a joy ride out on Brunswick-Petersville road in a Ford. Everything went well until they arrived at the main state road, near Petersville. Instead of making the turn and following the course of the road, the Ford continued straight ahead and did not stop until it had torn down the doors to the Petersville Garage and bumped into another Ford, which resulted in upsetting the stove. Where all the moonshine comes from is not known, but it is flowing through Brunswick in quantities apparently nearly as great as the water supply in the city mains.
The people of Frederick will very likely be given an opportunity to meet Gen. John J. (“Black Jack”) Pershing in the near future. Col. D. John Markey, this city, is in receipt of a letter from the former commander of American Expeditionary Forces in which he states that while he cannot at the present time fix a definite date, he expects to attend the Legion Home Bazaar in Frederick at least for one day during the week of April 17.
S.T. Stull, North Market street, has recently received a letter from Buckingham Palace, London, England. Mr. Stull sent a paperweight containing a piece of his famous fruitcake to King George, and the latter is in acknowledgement of the gift, although according to rule, His Majesty cannot accept such gifts from those with whom he is not personally acquainted.
The roads of Frederick county will groan under the heavy traffic that will pass over them today. If April 1, 1922, is as most April days the highways of the county will be lined with wagons drawing huge loads of furniture, household goods, grain, feed, tools, farming implements, etc. For from time immemorial April 1 has been moving day or the day of the ditter.
50 Years Ago
April 1, 1972
Easter sunrise services will again be held at the Graceham Moravian Church, Graceham. The service, which begins at 5:30 a.m., is an affirmation of the Christian Doctrine of the Resurrection of Jesus, and those who are asleep in him. The service dates back to 1758 in Graceham but is much older in the Moravian Denomination.
After several years of planning, the delegation of authority at Fort Detrick will officially be transferred from Army Materiel Command to the Surgeon General today. This is the final step in the phasing out process of biological warfare research at the base.
20 Years Ago
April 1, 2002
On any given day, a fly-fisher can pick up his or her rod and go fishing. “The beauty of being in a stream, the appeal of being one-on-one with nature, is worth it. I know that sounds like a cliche, but many find it therapeutic,” said Murray Friedman, co-owner of Hunting Creek Outfitters in Frederick.
With practiced hands, and fingers tipped with purple polish, Ricky Carroll takes one cat after another out of its cage, subjecting them to a series of judgments learned after 40 years as a lover, breeder — and judge — of the cat kingdom. Ms. Carroll, 60, a professional cat show judge from Jackson, Wis., was making quick work of the premier, or neutered, category at this weekend’s annual Mad Catters Cat Club show.
