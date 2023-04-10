100 Years Ago
April 10, 1923
“Billy,” the reliable old bread wagon horse at the Hershberger’s bakery, apparently became weary of standing on West Patrick street Monday afternoon, and driverless, started for home. At the Square Corner, State Police Officer Currie followed the horse up Market street. “Billy” picked his way through traffic and finally stopped behind several other teams that blocked the way, almost in front of Mr. Hershberger’s bakery. After starting, “Billy” struck up a lively pace. The animal kept to the right of the street, dodged automobiles parked along the sidewalk and passed half a dozen motor vehicles coming in the opposite direction, as carefully as if guided by an experienced driver.
What is thought to be the first boy scout troop in the country for the deaf was organized at the Maryland School for the Deaf on Friday evening. It is thought that the forming of the troop will be beneficial not only to the deaf boys who are members of it, but also to the boys of the county who belong to the other boy scout troops.
Orchards throughout Frederick county and Western Maryland are facing the most critical period of the year. Peach buds are just beginning to show pink, and will in all probability be in full bloom by the end of the week should exceptionally warm weather prevail for the next few days.
50 Years Ago
April 10, 1973
The Frederick County Council of Governments decided Monday that a special meeting should be held next month with Melvin Ginsburg, state project coordinator, to get detailed information on the proposed multi-million dollar downtown courthouse complex.
The County Commissioners approved a design proposal Monday for the Mount Ephraim Bridge over Bennett’s Creek near Urbana. Their move authorizes design for the last of the three bridges County Engineer William Fout requested assistance from the state Office of Emergency Planning for after the Agnes flood.
The nation-wide shortage of gasoline predicted by oil jobbers several months ago to hit in April is showing signs in the Frederick area. At least two stations are known to have closed because of the shortage, at least one has closed on Sundays or weekends, several have started closing earlier.
20 Years Ago
April 10, 2003
A nonprofit group for senior citizens is alleging “cronyism” and “unethical” procedures by a Frederick County budget review panel that plays a role in the commissioners’ annual rationing of social services money. The Senior Resource Center, SRC, says it will submit written complaints to the commissioners today, as hearings on the fiscal 2004 operation budget enter their fourth straight day.
A glob of grease created by residents pouring fat down the drain has blocked a sewer line and caused town officials to issue a plea. “Stop pouring grease down the drain,” Mayor Wayne Creadick, who lives on Fox Rock Drive in Ashley Hill, said at Tuesday’s night town meeting. “I’m begging you.” The grease blockage has been an ongoing issue in the town for over a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.