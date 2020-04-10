100 Years Ago
April 10, 1920
“Let the d- — old shack burn down!” “Cut the hose and stop throwing water on it.” “Who turned in an alarm for this thing” and other similar cries were heard from the large crowd attracted to the fire at Pennsylvania Railroad station last night about 6:30 o’clock. An alarm was turned in and the Junior and United engines responded. The Junior engine threw water on the blaze, which had started on the roof from sparks from a nearby engine. The fire did little damage, but the water ran down the inside of the building, and it is thought that some minor damage resulted.
Governor Ritchie signed more than 80 bills yesterday. One of the number was increasing the marriage license fee from $1 to $2. It is likely that the law will go into effect at once and in this event the time-honored fee of $1 to the clerk of the court for a certificate to marry will be doubled in price.
50 Years Ago
April 10, 1970
William J. Wiswesser, a native of Reading, Pa., and a research chemist in the Plant Physiology Division at Fort Detrick, has been presented the highest honorary award that can be granted by the Secretary of the Army to civilian employees of the Army. The certificate proclaims the pioneering and development of the “Chemical Line-forumla Notation System” by Wiswesser. It also stated that this system “... is the basis for the most versatile chemical information handling system developed to date.”
USS Frederick, the second ship to be named in honor of Frederick city and county will hoist her commissioning pennant at 11 a.m. Saturday in Long Beach, Calif. The ship is described as s Super Tank Landing Ship. The commander of the vessel is Robert A. Shaid, who recently was honored on a visit to Frederick. The first ship to bear the name of Frederick was a Liberty Ship, used during World War II.
20 Years Ago
April 10, 2000
Frederick County, like much of the rest of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, got a spring snow overnight Saturday. Wolfsville, near the highest point in Frederick County, received four inches of the white stuff, said Keith Richards, of the National Weather Service in Sterling, Va. Despite the fact that April is supposed to bring showers, no snow, the fluffy white stuff is no stranger to spring, according to Mr. Richards. The latest date recorded in the state is May 9, he said. In 1924, there was an April snow that was measured 9.4 inches near Baltimore.
Famed UPI reporter Helen Thomas spoke to a group of about forty people about her career covering the White House and more than 30 years reporting, the activities of several of the nation’s presidents during a Saturday visit to Mount St. Mary’s College in Emmitsburg.
