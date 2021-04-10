SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
April 10, 1921
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
April 10, 1971
The Department of the Army announced Friday that 61 civilians and 30 military personnel involved in classified research concerning protection from foreign biological warfare will be reassigned to Edgewood Arsenal and Dugway Proving Grounds, Utah, prior to July of this year. Most of those to be moved work in Decontamination and Protection, Detection and Warning, a branch of the biological research program, and are to be moved to Maryland’s Edgewood Arsenal.
The weatherman promises pleasant spring weather, with temperatures near 70 degrees, for Easter weekend, and many will take advantage of it to participate in both Easter sunrise services and regular Sunday church services to celebrate the anniversary of Christ’s resurrection.
A 15-year-old boy from Middletown is under observation at the Frederick Memorial Hospital for a concussion he may have suffered in a fall from the trunk of a 1968 sedan.
20 Years Ago
April 10, 2001
The county Board of Education has agreed to give all its employees a 4 percent salary increase for fiscal 2002, but it remains to be seen if the county commissioners agree with the plan. The proposed raise was the product of a negotiated agreement between the board of education and the Frederick County Teachers Association.
Alcoa Eastalco Works is still waiting for $80,000 in funding the Frederick County Commissioners approved spending in 1999, not long after the international company scaled back its Adamstown operations. Earlier in 1999, Eastalco received $100,000 from the Maryland Industrial Training Program, administered by the Department of Business and Economic Development. In 2000, the company received another $100,000 from the same state program. Commissioner John L. Thompson considers it a form of corporate welfare and said he was the only one who voted against the measure.
Record-setting heat Monday was followed at night by a storm that knocked out power to 1,500 customers in Frederick, Carroll and Montgomery counties, authorities said. The storm moved in about 7:30 p.m. and lasted about an hour — bringing rain, spectacular lightning and booming thunder.
SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
April 11, 1921
Snow fell at Braddock Heights at times yesterday afternoon and again last night. The fall each time was simply flurries. Other sections of the county also reported flurries shortly before midnight.
The first banquet of the Brunswick Chamber of Commerce, of the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad and the Young Men’s Christian Association building, on Potomac avenue, was a success beyond the sanguine expectations of its enthusiastic promoters and marked the opening of a new era in the business interests of Brunswick.
50 Years Ago
April 11, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
April 11, 2001
The days are numbered for Frederick’s I-70 Truck Stop, a blacktop oasis where 18-wheeler drivers seek sustenance, rest and fuel. By year’s end, the long-standing landmark will be replaced by a 148,663-square-foot Costco warehouse and retail store.
The resident antique dealers on Main Street in New Market, the soccer moms in Sponsellers Addition and the working-class poor in the shadow of Interstate 70 are sending a common sense message to a large field of candidates finalized Tuesday for Town Council and mayor. Residents from all walks of life are calling for responsive, easy-going government. Many people say the government is well-meaning. But officials’ hard work is part of the problem, some say — too much rule-making, too much back-and-forth among the mayor and Town Council, and three boards.
Middletown Middle School Principal Debra Munk hosted a fashion show at her school a few weeks ago, but this one was a little different than most. This all-girl fashion show was meant to illustrate what Ms. Munk’s students should and should not wear to school. Middletown is not alone in dealing with the clothing issue. A small percentage of girls and boys in other parts of the county attend school dressed for a beach party, said officials at Thurmont and Gov. Thomas Johnson middle schools.
