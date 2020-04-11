100 Years Ago
April 11, 1920
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
April 11, 1970
Approximately $1,000 damage resulted from a fire which struck a Lewistown home late Friday evening. Firemen from the Walkersville and Thurmont fire companies responded to the 9:50 alarm of a fire at the Barthelow residence in Lewistown. Chief Horace Wright of the Walkersville Volunteer Fire Company said there was extensive damage to the living room of the approximately 30-year-old, brick encased and weatherboard six-room house.
Electrician’s Mate Bernard A. Rippeon is now serving aboard the guided missile destroyer USS Decatur on his first Western Pacific deployment. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. B.F. Rippeon of Mt. Airy. The 1968 graduate of Linganore High School plans to return to his job at Hahn Electric when he gets out of the Navy in March, 1973.
Brunswick opened its season Friday by blacking Catoctin 7-0 behind a combined one-hit pitching effort of Mitch Deener, Rick Dawson and Butch Shores.
20 Years Ago
April 11, 2000
In the final flurry of the General Assembly session this year, Frederick County’s hotel/motel tax bill officially was killed in the Senate Budget and Taxation Committee, but the hard-fought bill to make the South Mountain battlefield the state’s first battlefield park finally made its way through both chambers.
The Frederick County office of the Maryland Cooperative Extension Service might have to defend its existence as the Frederick County Commissioners draw up the fiscal 2001 budget. Commissioner John L. Thompson Jr. on Monday lumped the extension service, as well as the dues the county pays to the Chamber of Commerce and the Washington Council of Governments, on his “sacrificial altar” of spending cuts he would propose to prevent a tax increase. Those three cuts amount to $300,000.
The smell of freshly cooked hot dogs. The thunder of fireworks. The crack of the bat. Minor league baseball, Frederick Keys style. About 3,800 fans watched as the local Boys of Summer kicked off their 2000 home season Monday with a wild 8-7 victory over the Kinston Indians at Harry Grove Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.