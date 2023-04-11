100 Years Ago
April 11, 1923
“Courtesy Week” is being observed by the local Kiwanis Club this week, and courtesy was the subject discussed at the weekly luncheon held at the Francis Scott Key Hotel Tuesday. David C. Winebrener was the speaker. He emphasized the value of this virtue in human affairs. The general plan of Courtesy Week calls for the practice of courtesy in the homes, stores, offices, public conveyances and other places where persons meet.
The high winds prevailing in the county Tuesday morning prevented a heavy killing frost which would have wiped out all fruit now budding, according to reports from the local Weather Bureau. the temperature early Tuesday morning was down to 30 degrees, two below freezing.
50 Years Ago
April 11, 1973
The town of Myersville planning commission with three town officials present along with planning consultant James Bosworth, discussed the planning philosophies needed to cope with future annexation decisions. As an integral part of such problems the joint meeting also agreed that it had to determine on a stable policy dealing with sewer and water services it might sell to outsiders as well as its policy for in-town residents.
About 50 persons, most of them irate, attended Tuesday night’s State Highway Administration informational hearing in Thurmont on the proposed new dualization of U.S. 15 from Putman Road north to the Pennsylvania State Line. “We planned this road 20 years ago. This dual highway design is not something we pulled out of the hat, we need the road, we needed it a long time ago. Traffic is going to increase,” said Thomas G. Mohler, district engineer for the SHA.
There were only a few questions Tuesday night as Dr. Alfred Thackston finished his presentation on Year Round Schools to the PTA at South Frederick Elementary School. The Assistant Superintendent of Schools in the county outlined various kinds of YRS plans which are being used around the country. He asked the audience of more than 50 persons if they came into their school tomorrow, with no knowledge of present or past school calendars, if they would design a calendar running from September to June? “Probably not,” was his conclusion. He added that the “September through June Syndrome” was a product of climate and agriculture.
20 Years Ago
April 11, 2003
Deputies conducting a strip search of a man arrested at the Frederick County Courthouse for marijuana possession said they found more than they expected — a fake penis. The unusual discovery was attached to a belt with pouches that contained reconstituted urine crystals and water, Assistant State’s Attorney Teresa Bean told District Court Judge Ralph France on Thursday. “I’ve seen a lot of things in my day, your honor, and I know you have, too, but this is a new one for me,” Ms. Bean said. She suggested that the man was going to use the equipment when he gave a urine sample as required under his probation for possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
A group of Rosemont Avenue residents have sent a letter to officials at Frederick City Hall and Allegheny Power asking them to temporarily halt any construction relating to the Rosemont Widening Project in the 1500, 1600 and 1700 blocks of that road. The six homeowners say they want a “complete understanding as to the scope of the project and how the results, physically, aesthetically and economically (market value) will impact our adjacent properties.”
Prom. It has all the pomp and glamour of a major Hollywood awards event. Tuxedos and gowns, limos and a night on the town, hours of preparation for one glorious night. This year, color and sophistication get the nod. Not only do the silhouettes and details mimic the styles worn by Hollywood’s actresses at last year’s awards programs, they also follow suit with some of this spring’s top trends.
The Walkersville boys lacrosse team struggled in its first four games this season, but against county rival Middletown on Thursday night, the Lions finally found their way. Fueled by stellar midfield play and a strong game by Kyle Wardrop, the Lions came away with a 12-5 win over the Knights.
