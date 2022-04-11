100 Years Ago
April 11, 1922
Buildings on the edge of Thurmont were being menaced at a late hour last night by one of the largest mountain fires in the history of the section. Fanned by a strong wind that drove it directly toward the town, the fire swept over valuable tracts of timberland, wiping out wood lots and destroying large piles of cord wood, and it was still beyond control at midnight. It raged on both sides of the Western Maryland Railway, and at midnight, it was threatening a house and barn on the outside of Thurmont itself.
Western Carroll County and eastern Frederick County had quite a time with aeroplanes one day last week. A United States army machine returning from Gettysburg to Washington had engine trouble and was obliged to land in a field on the Alexander farm between Keymar and Taneytown. The ground being soft, it ran into a hill and overturned, being completely wrecked.
50 Years Ago
April 11, 1972
Fifteen Maryland schools await the start of the running of the Blue Ridge Relays to be held at Thomas Johnson this coming Friday starting at 6 p.m. This will mark the first time in the running of the relays that the teams will be divided into two divisions, Class AA for the larger schools and Class ABC for the smaller ones.
The Burkittsville mayor and council adopted two ordinances during the regular monthly town meeting last night. One ordinance created garbage collection for the entire town, and the other ordinance covered the fee for construction permits in the town. In other business, Mayor Lawrence Way and the council passed a motion for creation of an historic district to be established by the town.
20 Years Ago
April 11, 2002
A 70-year-old Thurmont man committed suicide about 10 a.m. today by jumping off the five-level parking deck at Frederick Memorial Hospital. Lt. Tom Chase said it was not clear from which level of the deck the man jumped. A supervisor at Frederick County Emergency Communications said a witness from Hood College had reported seeing a person fall five floors, but police were not sure from which level of the deck the man jumped.
The discovery of 18 vials containing highly infectious, disease-causing bacteria has shut down excavation of Fort Detrick’s Area B-11 less than a week after work resumed, Army spokesman Chuck Dasey said Wednesday. Twenty-two workers were sent to Frederick Memorial Hospital for tests. The results had not been made available late Wednesday. The discovery of the vials, containing bacteria that cause meningitis and pneumonia, is “a potentially more serious discovery” than the two vials on nonpathogenic bacteria found in January, Dasey said.
