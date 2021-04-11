100 Years Ago
April 11, 1921
Snow fell at Braddock Heights at times yesterday afternoon and again last night. The fall each time was simply flurries. Other sections of the county also reported flurries shortly before midnight.
The first banquet of the Brunswick Chamber of Commerce, of the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad n the Young Men’s Christian Association building, on Potomac avenue, was a success beyond the sanguine expectations of its enthusiastic promoters and marked the opening of a new era in the business interests of Brunswick.
50 Years Ago
April 11, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
April 11, 2001
The days are numbered for Frederick’s I-70 Truck Stop, a blacktop oasis where 18-wheeler drivers seek sustenance, rest and fuel. By year’s end, the long-standing landmark will be replaced by a 148,663-square-foot Costco warehouse and retail store.
The resident antique dealers on Main Street New Market, the soccer moms in Sponsellers Addition and the working-class poor in the shadow of I-70 are sending a common sense message to a large field of candidates finalized Tuesday for Town Council and mayor. Residents from all walks of life are calling for responsive, easy-going government. Many people say the government is well-meaning. But officials’ hard work is part of the problem, some say — too much rule-making, too much back-and-forth among the mayor and Town Council, and three boards.
Middletown Middle School Principal Debra Munk hosted a fashion show at her school a few weeks ago, but this one was a little different than most. This all-girl fashion show was meant to illustrate what Ms. Munk’s students should and should not wear to school. Middletown is not alone in dealing with the clothing issue. A small percentage of girls and boys in other parts of the county attend school dressed for a beach party, said officials at Thurmont and Gov. Thomas Johnson middle schools.
