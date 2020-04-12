100 Years Ago
April 12, 1920
Noah Downes has gone into professional baseball. This local athlete has signed a contract to play the outfield for the Petersburg club of the Virginia League this season. That league opens on the twenty-second of this month. Downes is well-known locally and is one of the best all-around athletes ever turned out at any local institution. He was formerly a student at the Maryland State School for the Deaf before he matriculated with Gallaudet College.
Henry Nusbaum celebrated his eightieth birthday at his home opposite the Fair Grounds Sunday. He has been a man who has been unable to grow old. Up until three years ago, at the advanced age of 77, he rode horseback. Only last summer he alone constructed a brick workshop for himself. Mr. Nusbaum is a veteran of the Civil War, having seen three years of active service in the Union Army. Mr. Nusbaum was born on his father’s farm at Linganore.
50 Years Ago
April 12, 1970
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
April 12, 2000
Frederick Mayor Jim Grimes showered healthy raises on five of the city’s highest paid employees in his proposed 2001 budget and at least one Board of Alderman member has begun to question if the budget treats all ranks equally. Alderman Donna Kuzemchak said the recommended pay hikes rekindled her concern for those “shortchanged” by last year’s salary restructuring.
A large computer change-over will require a hefty increase in the county’s information technology budget to accommodate the five technicians needed to replace 16 consultants who are helping with the switch, technology officials said Tuesday. Last year, the county government, the public school system and Frederick Community College adopted PeopleSoft software to handle payroll, human resources and other duties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.