100 Years Ago
April 12, 1923
Consolidation of rural schools as a practical means of promoting education and rural community life was the subject of an interesting paper read by County School Superintendent G. Lloyd Palmer at a meeting of the Layman’s League of All Saints’ church Wednesday night. The plan of consolidation and the benefits thus derived, from all educational as well as economical viewpoints, were pointed out in a manner that elicited close attention. The “little red schoolhouse on the hillside” which has played such a dominant part in the lives of the nation’s industrial and political leaders, is passing. It is gradually being replaced by the consolidated rural school.
At a special meeting of the Board of Aldermen Wednesday night, Norton, Bird and Whitman, engineers of Baltimore, were employed as consulting engineers to City Engineer Emory C. Crum, relative to the construction of the new reservoir at Fishing Creek. It is expected that a representative of this firm will arrive here and consult with Mr. Crum in the work digging “test pits” to determine the nature of the soil to be removed for the dam.
50 Years Ago
April 12, 1973
It looks as though Mt. Airy will remain straddled across Frederick and Carroll counties. Delegate Julien Delphey’s bill requesting a study of the town’s administrative headaches and his suggestion to form a new Linganore County died this week in the Maryland Senate.
J. Morris Prosser, New Market town councilman and candidate for mayor, has done what science fiction writers dream of — harnessing the atom for use by individual human beings. A project engineer for the Atomic Energy Commission, Prosser has spent seven years overseeing the design and construction of nuclear pacemakers for heart patients. The first products of his work were installed this week in 15 human beings. Thirty-five more patients will receive the pacemakers in a limited clinical test of their success in humans. “It’s really gratifying to work on something and see it successfully through all the way to completion,” Prosser said.
20 Years Ago
April 12, 2003
Good Morning! “You don’t make the poor richer by making the rich poorer.” — Winston Churchill
Emmitsburg officials have been offered a federal loan to replace a water line serving 28 homes on the outskirts of town. But there’s a chance the funds may never be tapped. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development office approved a $414,000 loan to upgrade the Mountain View Road drinking water supply line. But Mayor Jim Hoover was disappointed by the offer. The town was not awarded a grant that could have paid for up to 40 percent of the project.
Frederick Community College announced its move toward becoming a “learning college” to county leaders in a conference Thursday at the college. Leaders from Hood College and Mount St. Mary’s College were also at Leadership Frederick County’s annual education meeting, touting the merits of their schools. FCC President Pat Stanley said the school was moving away from the traditional college model that made teacher objectives a priority and toward one that would make it easier for students to individualize their goals.
