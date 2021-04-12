100 Years Ago
April 12, 1921
Washington — People who complain about the weather, who think because it is too hot, too cold or too windy, as the case may be, were reminded today by the National Geographic Society that the weather is not home-brewed. Most of it comes sweeping in from other countries.
Reports from different sections of the county last night were to the effect that the freezing weather of the night before finished the early fruit crop that survived the freeze of 10 days ago. Orchard owners are now of the opinion that the entire crop of peaches, strawberries, plums, cherries and the early variety of apples is ruined. The later variety of apples are not thought to be badly damaged.
50 Years Ago
April 12, 1971
The Nixon family and friends attended Easter services at Thurmont Methodist Church. The group spent the holiday weekend at nearby Camp David.
The top prizes in the annual Blue Ridge German Shepherd Dog Show Sunday at the Frederick Fairgrounds went to a Mount Airy female dog, one of 146 dogs from approximately 30 states entered in the contest. “Bertrude of Ro-An,” owned by Leon A. Breult Jr. and Angela Chey, captured Best of Breed and Best of Winners.
A 31-year-old Rockville man shot himself fatally in the head in front of an 18-year-old Clarksburg woman as they sat in a car in Gambrill State Park on Saturday, state police said. Raymond Leon Sexton asked Mary Ruth Sexton, who is of no relation, if she had ever played Russian Roulette while they sat in his car in a picnic area. Sexton then placed a cartridge in a 22-caliber revolver, spun the cylinder, placed it to his head, and shot himself fatally, police said.
20 Years Ago
April 12, 2001
Point of Rocks residents have become engaged in an aggressive grassroots campaign to oppose the possible construction of a 640 megawatt electric-generating plant in their vicinity, as the date for an information meeting draws near.
The town commissioners of Walkersville passed an ordinance that makes it illegal for an inoperable vehicle to be parked on the town’s streets.
