100 Years Ago
April 12, 1922
The fire in Catoctin mountains, just beyond Thurmont, which started early Monday morning, was under control yesterday morning and extinguished by a heavy rain last night. During the afternoon, however, the flames got a fresh start and for a short time flared up in a threatening manner. While it is impossible to give a correct estimate of the area burned over or the damage done, it is said that the fire zone embraced from 1,500 to 2,000 acres and that thousands of dollars of timber was destroyed.
Complaints are being made by fishermen in the vicinity of Emmitsburg that the fish in the creeks in that region are being killed by poisonous stuff dumped into the streams with the refuse from the Grit Mills on the other side of the Mason and Dixon line. Efforts are being made to have the matter taken up with the authorities in Washington.
Work has been started on preparing the grounds of the Catoctin Country Club, formerly the Gilpin farm, west of Frederick, in preparation for summer activities. Attention is being directed first to the tennis courts, and four of these will be laid off, the idea being to have these ready for play in a few weeks time. The fields are also being disked as a preliminary for the golf links.
50 Years Ago
April 12, 1972
A state go-ahead on the landfill proposed for Cunningham Falls State Park seemed near at hand Tuesday during a conference of state and county officials at the site. The landfill is a 57-acre tract along U.S. Route 15 in ore pits once strip mined to feed the Catoctin Iron Furnace. “This is absolutely useless right now,” said Ward Barstow, a solid waste expert with the State Department of Health. “That hole over there is just collecting mosquitoes. All we’re doing is recycling land.”
“Just because we live in a housing project doesn’t mean we have to live low class,” said Ann Harper. Her neighbors, residents of what is commonly called the Sagner Avenue housing project, agreed. Last night about 50 residents of the housing units met in the community building to try to take the first step in preventing the Sagner project from falling to the evils that beset many of the large public housing projects in the metropolitan areas. Less than six months old, the disease of housing projects across the country has reared its ugly head — vandalism, truancy and an underlying racial prejudice.
20 Years Ago
April 12, 2002
Fort Detrick officials said Thursday they might permanently abandon cleanup of a large dump of chemical and biological materials on the Army base, but a spokesman downplayed the possibility. Last week’s discovery of vials with dangerous pathogens in the Area B-11 dump led officials to shut down excavation for the second time. Meanwhile, officials said freezing the ground has helped keep groundwater contamination in check.
Frederick County Commissioners President David Gray was upset when school officials told him they wanted an additional $1.2 million for the coming budget year — and he was already upset. Mr. Gray said he won’t decide if he supports the additional funding until he investigates whether “things are as they seem to be” with school system finances. “The credibility of their financial reports is very low ... I think it’s outrageous the way they handle their money.”
