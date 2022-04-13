100 Years Ago
April 13, 1922
Frederick Rotarians heard about the various fabrics that are used in the manufacture of brushes in an interesting talk given by Arthur W. Herbert, general superintendent of the Ox Fibre Brush Co., at the weekly meeting of the Frederick Club Wednesday at Wayside Inn. Mr. Herbert explained the different fibres used in the making of the brushes and told from which countries each comes. The Palmetto fibre is produced from the cabbage plant, and the principal source of supply is Florida, Mr. Herbert said. The higher grades of palmetto are called Ox fibre by the local company, suggestive of its color and strength. The Tampico fibre is a white fibre procured from Mexico. It is derived from the leaves of agaves.
In those days of freely-flowing liquors, dandelion wine was regarded as simply a medical beverage, and only the sickly and the weak would imbibe its healing draughts. Now it is different. When prices of the brand stuff have risen sky high, out of sight of many moderate imbibers, the dandelion has assumed the importance as a kick producer that grows, uncultivated, in abounding quantities and at no cost whatsoever. Old-timers, who once despised and sneered at the liquid that was boiled from the blossoms, see in those stretches of golden-dotted fields a supply of beverages that in time can produce the kick of a mule and the effects of a merry-go-round.
50 Years Ago
April 13, 1972
President Nixon, who embarks on a 40-hour visit to Canada tonight, was cloistered at nearby Camp David today to put the finishing touches on a speech that could mean the success or failure of the journey. Few officials expect anything approaching meaningful negotiations during the three-day visit, which comes at a time when economic disagreements beset the two countries. Barely two hours of private discussions between Nixon and Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau are scheduled.
The Carroll County Board of Education indicated Wednesday they will not allow corporal punishment in county schools despite passage of a state law allowing it in Carroll and Frederick counties.
A fire started in a light fixture of a second-floor bathroom in a Unionville home Wednesday at 2:51 p.m. and spread through the ceiling to the attic, engulfing the roof, firemen reported. The house sustained about $6,000 damage. The family of Sam Tressler was in the barn near the house, milking when they happened to look out and see smoke coming out of the roof, Libertytown Fire Chief Byron Lee said.
20 Years Ago
April 13, 2002
A 10th-grade honor student at Brunswick High School was sent to the Alfred E. Noyes Juvenile Detention Center on Friday after being charged with stabbing a former friend seven times with an X-ACTO knife, once in the eye. Since the Wednesday night attack, the victim has undergone two surgeries and has a 90 percent chance of losing sight in her injured eye.
Three generations of Mabrys have pitched horseshoes for the Frederick Horseshoe Pitchers Association. Sixteen-year-old Mount Airy twins Kari and Kimberly started throwing horseshoes two years ago at an FHPA banquet. At the banquet, FHPA vice president Jack Moxley asked the sisters if they would like to join in on their family’s pastime and be part of the league. They accepted. The girls’ father, Rocky Mabry, said horseshoe pitching “is kind of a sport no one talks about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.