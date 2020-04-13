100 Years Ago
April 13, 1920
The residence of Samuel M. Kefauver, Middletown, was near destruction yesterday afternoon about 4:30 o’clock from what might have been a very serious fire. The flames originated from an overheated stove pipe running from the first to the second floors, setting fire to the contents of the room above and destroying property valued at least $500. The first floor was damaged by water and three men who went to the garret, which was filled with smoke, were nearly overcome before reaching a window. Kefauver used a quantity of corn cobs to make a fire in a stove in his pool room. In a short time the pipe running through the ceiling became overheated.
The “overall idea” may have “overrun Alabama” as the headlines in newspapers say, but it hadn’t gone very far in Frederick up until a few minutes before midnight last night. Tis said that “blue denim clubs” are springing up overnight in Florida and Alabama like mushrooms, as a means of bringing down the high cost of dressing. But nobody approached by a reporter who, frankly, was anxious to start an overall club, seemed to be able to get a thrill out of it.
All license fees have been increased by a bill passed by the last legislature and signed by Governor Albert C. Ritchie on April 9, and which took effect at once. The fees for trader’s licenses, licenses for moving picture houses, soda fountains, bowling alleys, storage warehouses and restaurants are among those affected.
50 Years Ago
April 13, 1970
No one was injured and damage was slight in a Saturday evening collision between a van truck and a Baltimore bound locomotive pulling 144 coal cars. Tfc. John Blake said the van apparently became stuck on the tracks when the operator tried to turn the vehicle around in a no-crossing zone. The B&O train engineer saw the stranded vehicle from a distance and applied the emergency brake to the locomotive, Blake said. The engine knocked the vehicle from the tracks.
The USS Frederick hoisted her commissioning pennant Saturday morning at ceremonies at the Long Beach shipyard in Long Beach, California. She is the sixth in a revolutionary line of Super Tank Landing Ships, a type of amphibian 522 feet long, with a displacement of 8,000 tons and speed up to 20 knots.
Twenty-one players showed up as the Frederick Spires held their first tryouts Saturday and Sunday at Frederick High School. According to Jack Patterson, who took over as manager last week, the Spires currently have seven pitchers, eight infielders, five outfielders and three catchers who either worked out with the team or plan to in the future.
20 Years Ago
April 13, 2000
A plan to construct Frederick County’s first Islamic mosque seemed to be in need of divine intervention at Wednesday’s planning commission meeting. Commission members agreed to delay action for at least 60 days until all of its concerns are addressed. The 300-seat mosque with accessory facilities is proposed on 100 acres zoned agriculture on New Design Road north of Manor Woods Road, near the Alcoa Eastalco Works. The land was initially proposed as the site of the Babitt Baseball Camp, which won county approval but was never developed.
Mount St. Mary’s men’s coach Jim Phelan once again is a candidate for the Basketball Hall of Fame. Phelan, who has an 808-462 record in 46 years at Mount St. Mary’s, was nominated Wednesday. He has been nominated every years since 1991.
