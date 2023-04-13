100 Years Ago
April 13, 1923
Andrew McCarthy, also known as Andrew McCarty, Baltimore, was indicted by the Federal Grand Jury today on a charge of conspiring with others unknown to the inquest to transport liquor illegally, taken from the Outerbridge Horsey Distillery at Burkittsville, Md., on the night of March 1. To further the conspiracy the indictment of two counts, charges that McCarthy and others left the vicinity of Howard and Franklin Sts., Baltimore, on March 1 and proceeded to the distillery from which a quantity of whisky was stolen that night.
“Memorial Hall” Middletown’s tribute to her service men will be dedicated with a week’s celebration beginning April 27. The ceremonies were to have begun April 20, but the date was postponed a week later on account of delay in the arrival of the opera house chairs.
50 Years Ago
April 13, 1973
Remember that balancing act your car performed as it went skimming on the railroad tracks protruding from E. South Street? Remember how it seemed your car would turn into a “nervous” wreck and shake into a thousand pieces as it went crashing over the intersection at E. South and S. Carroll Streets? Unfortunately the war between your car and the railroad tracks is not yet a memory. Despite promises and assurances, little seems to have been done to fix these rough crossings. Peace is not yet at hand for cars driven in East Frederick.
It’s the time of pink lemonade, cotton candy, aerialists, clowns, lions, tigers, elephants and horses. Clyde Beatty-Cole Bros. Circus is coming to Frederick May 16 and if you love the circus (who doesn’t) here is your chance to see the world’s largest three rings under the big top. The Francis Scott Key Lions Club and the Circus Management will honor Lawrence A. Dorsey, County Commissioner of Frederick County, by proclaiming him Honorary Ringmaster at the high performance.
20 Years Ago
April 13, 2003
Families involved in youth sports leagues have been cheering for Old National Pike District Park to take shape. But the many fields of dreams there — sorely needed for baseball, soccer, football and lacrosse — are not coming true to schedule. The Frederick County Commissioners approved funding the park in 2001, but jut three months ago they leased the site between New Market and Mount Airy to a farmer. That’s because the timing for a park design was fumbled, administrators say.
What did people do in February when they were stuck inside because of the snow? Apparently not their taxes. Just days before local residents have to file their federal and state taxes, local accountants and tax preparers are just as busy as usual, if not busier. April 15 seems to have slipped up on some people this year.
Rep. Roscoe Bartlett has introduced legislation to change the date Americans file their tax returns to the day before elections. “I think it’s just common sense that the price we pay for government — which is taxes — should be a top priority when Americans go to the polls to select their members of Congress,” he said. The filing date of April 15 is too far removed from the elections to make voters aware of the connection between their taxes and government services, Dr. Bartlett said.
