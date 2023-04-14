100 Years Ago
April 14, 1923
Plans are being made to unveil a native stone memorial to the memory of the late Col. George R. Dennis, a former prominent and well-known citizen of Urbana district. The unveiling will take place on April 20 and will be attended by an interesting ceremony. Little Miss Barbara Brooke Dennis, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George R. Dennis Jr., this city, and a granddaughter of Colonel Dennis, will unveil the memorial, and William J. Grove, under whose direction the boulder was placed in position, will preside. The boulder, a massive native stone about 10 feet in height, was placed alongside the roadside on the main highway, about two miles south of the Monocacy river bridge on the Georgetown state road, very near the country homestead of the Dennis family.
This season there will be two Frederick men on the big leagues’ umpiring staff. Besides Richard Nallin, who has been calling them in the American League for some time, there will be Doll Derr, who is breaking into the National League as an arbiter this summer. Derr is well-known in Frederick. He was formerly an athletic coach and turned out football and baseball teams at the Boys’ high school that competed for the state title and winning teams in basketball.
Plans are being made for forming a number of pig clubs among the boys of Frederick county. Such clubs have already been formed at Middletown and Emmitsburg. The former club has 15 members and is conducted under the leadership of Edward Holter. W.H. Carroll is the leader of the Emmitsburg club, which has nine members.
50 Years Ago
April 14, 1973
City and state police were still searching late Friday night for two males who robbed the Colonial Jewelers store at 9 W. Patrick Street Friday afternoon of 28 diamond rings, valued by store employees at $50,000 and then fled in a stolen 1968 Mercury. Detective Ponton of the City Police Criminal Investigation Unit said that 10 of the rings, valued at $20,000 in retail price, were recovered following the robbery. He said that the two hold-up men fled in another car after ditching their stolen get away car by the Jeanne Bussard Training Workshop at 101 W. South Street.
Students were evacuated from the Thomas Johnson junior and senior high school Friday morning when a valve on a two-pound flask of chlorine gas failed to close during a chemistry experiment. The poisonous gas was largely dissipated by fans and water in the chemistry lab but just in case students were evacuated for a few minutes until the air in the school was checked for safety.
20 Years Ago
April 14, 2003
Sitting in the back of an F-15E, flying daily combat sorties over Iraq is 1st Lt. Julie Ayres. The 30-year-old Frederick resident is serving in the Middle East with the 4th Fighter Wing, 336th Fighter Squadron out of Seymour-Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina. There are about 150 pilots in her squadron, which is based in Qatar, but Lt. Ayres is one of a few female aircrew members. She is the weapons system officer, or “WSO,” on the F-15E Strike Eagle, which means she sits in the back seat of the aircraft and is in charge of offensive as well as defensive weapons.
For the second time in months, the Frederick Police Department is saying goodbye to another Domer, Lt. Barbara Domer this time. After 27 years with the city agency, Lt. Domer’s last day on duty will be April 20. And just more than two weeks later, on May 5, she begins her new job as administrator of Frederick County Circuit Court. That job, “a brand new position” will be a work in progress in the early days, Lt. Domer said. The lieutenant’s husband, Harold Domer, left the police department last fall, retiring as second in command of the agency at the rank of captain. He’s now the interim director of Frederick County Animal Control.
