100 Years Ago
April 14, 1922
A transaction was completed yesterday whereby the authorities of Hood College have taken over the Charles Baker farm, known as the Klipp place, across Seventh street, directly north of the campus, comprising about 50 acres, and including the farm buildings. The new purchase gives the college about 70 acres of land — about double the present acreage. As to the future, this purchase will be especially interesting to students, alumnae and friends of the institution as it means an ultimate enlargement of the campus to more than double its present extent. Perhaps no institution of its kind in the East has forged ahead as rapidly and substantially.
The Chamber of Commerce is still pushing its program to make Frederick a “Convention City” in 1923. Letters have been sent out to the officers of practically every association and society in the State, urging them to seriously consider Frederick as the site of their next convention.
What is said to be the largest amount of opium ever seized by customs house officials in Baltimore was taken from Samuel Au, steward of the steamer American Star, as he descended from the ship on April 13. He had 25 pounds of the opiates valued at $100,000 in a small handbag. He was arrested by a customs inspector. Though Au refused to state where he got the opium, customs officials believe he bought it in Theodosia, Russia, where the American Star discharged grain for the Russian famine relief.
50 Years Ago
April 14, 1972
Preliminary architect plans of local bank expansion sparked citizen response at Thursday’s meeting of the Historic District Commission at Frederick City Hall. Numerous questions were raised following a presentation of expansion plans for the Farmers and Mechanics National Bank at 154 N. Market St. by architect Joseph W. Urner. Expansion will involve the demolition of five adjacent structures on Second Street, however. The five houses to be torn down include two three-story apartment houses and three small residences. The actual bank addition will occupy 50 feet while the area to be used as drive-up bank window space (space now occupied by five structures) totals 56 feet.
When a hen contributes her share to a ham and egg feast, that is commitment. But when a pig gives his share to the affair, that is TOTAL commitment. Kevin Hall, national vice president of Future Farmers of America and a member of New Midway Grange, returned to his home base Thursday night to address the Frederick County Pomona Grange in Jefferson. Hall, in an entertaining and enlightening speech on “Freedom, the Challenge to American Youth,” displayed the oratory that has won for him almost every national public speaking award in 4-H and FFA. “We have it in our power to make this the best generation ... or the last,” he said.
20 Years Ago
April 14, 2002
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
