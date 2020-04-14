100 Years Ago
April 14, 1920
Three fat hens nested comfortably beside Justice J. Grahame Johnson yesterday afternoon while he presided over a trial at which Albert Butts had been arrested charged with stealing the hens. Mrs. Nannie Dintenburn testified emphatically that the chickens were stolen from her flock while other witnesses declared that the hens did not belong to Mrs. Dintenburn, and that the accused was innocent of the charge. The preponderance of evidence favored Butts and the case was dismissed.
One of the important acts of the General Assembly affecting Frederick county was the passage of the measure to appropriate $125,000 for brides crossing the Potomac at Hancock, Williamsport, Shepherdstown and Harpers Ferry. The measure provides for joint ownership of the bridges by Maryland and West Virginia.
50 Years Ago
April 14, 1970
A total of zero was approved in two requests for additional teachers to the county school system by the County Commissioners at the budget session last night. The county cut the school board’s proposal for 20.8 new teachers in secondary schools, and 10.5 in elementary schools to nothing.
SPACE CENTER, Houston — Apollo 13’s attempt to land on the moon was canceled Monday night. The three astronauts were in grave danger and Mission Control battled to bring them home safely. Astronaut James A. Lovell reported the loss of power was preceded by a large noise. “Houston, we’ve got a problem ... a problem with the on board electrical power system,” flight commander Lovell reported earlier from space.
Howard Whims, of Bartonsville, announced his candidacy for sheriff Monday afternoon on the Republican ticket. He is currently employed as an inventory analyst for the Control Data Corp. in Rockville and is also a Frederick County uniformed deputy sheriff. “Police training is the keynote in my campaign,” Whims said. He feels that today’s law enforcement officer must have more training than ever before “as this is the best way to insure good community relations.”
20 Years Ago
April 14, 2000
Overall crime in the City of Frederick decreased 6.3 percent during the first three months of 2000, compared to the same period in 1999, the Frederick Police Department said, releasing its uniform crime statistics. Crimes against people increased 14.3 percent, while property crimes decreased 11.5 percent, said Col Ray Raffensberger, chief of the police agency.
The selection of Stanley Poole as the director of the Emergency Services Division is expected to be announced this morning by the Frederick County Commissioners. Mr. Poole was appointed interim director Jan. 28 following the resignation of John Droneburg.
Additional career paramedics and firefighters are needed to meet the ever increasing demand for service as Frederick County’s population continues to grow, officials said Thursday. Two paramedics, two lieutenants to supervise the ever growing cadre of career firefighters and two deputy fire marshals head the list of appeals priorities of the Department of Fire and Rescue Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.