100 Years Ago
April 14, 1921
A hat — just the right kind of hat — is the keynote to beauty. That is what Mrs. Vena Spence told about 50 home-demonstration agents representing every section of the state who assembled in Baltimore. It is of the utmost importance to have the hat suit the individual, the costume and the occasion.
Mrs. Leonard Layman, North Market street, has in her possession a medium-sized plate which is nearly 200 years old. It is in good state of preservation. On the plate is a picture of the resurrection of Jesus Christ and a poem.
News from the County’s Towns: Feagaville: Ice formed one-eighth inch thick during Sunday night and early Monday morning. ... Mr. James Shaff has purchased a new Ford automobile. Graceham: Miss Margaret Rosensteel made a business trip to Frederick last week. ... Mr. Guy Ridenour and Miss Lizzie Grable, of Thurmont, were quietly married at St. Anthony’s on Wednesday.
50 Years Ago
April 14, 1971
The Planning and Zoning Commission instructed its planning staff to revise and resubmit next month a proposed ordinance to require fencing of swimming pools, after strong opposition to the proposed law was voiced at a public hearing, mostly from developers and swimming pool contractors. The ordinance as originally proposed would require a 4-foot-high fence around the yard or pool, equipped with locks that could not be reached by a toddler.
Nominations for burgess and three commissioners for two-year terms were held at the regular Woodsboro town meeting Monday. Incumbent Burgess Maurice E. Murray was nominated for Burgess, and incumbent councilmen Ira A. Caldwell, Charles H. Crum and Glen F. Stottlemyer were nominated. Donald Trimmer was also nominated for councilman.
Today is being celebrated as the 250th anniversary of the birth of John Hanson, a Frederick resident who served as President of the United States in Congress Assembled.
20 Years Ago
April 14, 2001
Firefighters doused a burning barn at a dairy farm on Crum Road near Mount Pleasant on Friday afternoon. The burning hay stored in the barn, which is also a milking area, made extinguishing the fire difficult. The fire was believed to be accidental.
The distinct aroma of seafood spices wafted onto Main Street in Emmitsburg Friday. The tantalizing scent coming from the annual Easter Seafood Bonanza at the Vigilant Hose Co. On Maundy Thursday and Good Friday for the past few years, the volunteers have served their famous crabcakes. Other delicacies included steamed and fried shrimp, fried oysters and fish. The annual seafood festival is one of the company’s best fundraisers.
Frederick officials this week experienced the backlash of irate residents and the clash of neighbor vs. neighbor. A proposal to keep the lights on later in Amber Meadows Park drew criticism for attracting criminals and juvenile ruffians to the park. The East Frederick Little League’s move to install lights at the baseball diamond on Max Kehne Park was decried a glaring nuisance by neighbors. And a South Street resident who didn’t want the city to extend Gaither Alley from Bentz Street to behind the home she’s lived in for 75 years.
