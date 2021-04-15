100 Years Ago
April 15, 1921
A novel church attendance campaign, under the direction of the congregation of the United Brethren church, Myersville, is in progress and is attracting much interest and enthusiasm. The campaign is in the nature of a contest between the men and women of the congregation to determine which side can bring out the larger attendance on a given date and contribute the larger amount of money.
Miss Nannie Reich, of New Market, has in her possession an Easter egg that is 80 years old. It was “scratched” by her grandmother, Mrs. Juliana Reich, in March 1841. On one side is a bird sitting on a twig and on the other side a wreath of pansies surrounding the date. Miss Reich also has another egg dated 1877.
The State Game Department is flooded with applications for Chinese ring-necked pheasant eggs, which are furnished gratis by the department to persons who agree to hatch and bear the young birds until they they become old enough to care for themselves, when they should be liberated in the covers of this State for propagation purposes. The Department has on file orders for more than 8,000 eggs.
50 Years Ago
April 15, 1971
High-velocity winds Tuesday night severely damaged three walls at the Rock Creek Center School for the Handicapped currently under construction off Shookstown Road. Gilbert U. Newby, director of Logistics for the Board of Education, reported that 280 feet of outside load-bearing wall, 70 feet of interior load-bearing wall and 20 feet of uncompleted interior was destroyed by the winds. “It looked like a tornado had hit the building,” Newby said.
A petition signed by 36 families in the Dr. Perry Road, Big Woods Road and Centerville communities near Urbana protesting the redistricting of that area from the Urbana School to the new Green Valley School was presented to the Board of Education Wednesday. The redistricting will require the children to be bused six to seven times the present distance to school. Most of the families live about one mile from the Urbana School, and the shortest route to Green Valley is more than seven miles.
20 Years Ago
April 15, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.