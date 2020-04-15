100 Years Ago
April 15, 1920
Robert Spielman, of near Detour, received an unsigned letter yesterday stating that the body of his daughter, Lillie Spielman, who was drowned in Double Pipe Creek nearly two weeks ago, could be found in a hole a short distance above Miller’s bridge a few yards from where the stream flows into the Monocacy river. Search was made of the place designated but no trace of the body was found. The letter was in disguised writing and had been mailed on a train. It came to Mr. Spielman through the Detour post office.
The strike situation reached an acute state in this city, for the first time, yesterday when both freight crews of the Pennsylvania Railroad walked out. The crews failed to report for work and officials of the company stated that the trouble was simply part of the general walkout throughout the country. The Baltimore and Ohio Railroad was still receiving freight and express yesterday to local points, but no guarantee was given as to deliveries.
50 Years Ago
April 15, 1970
SPACE CENTER, Houston — Three troubled American astronauts discovered carbon dioxide building up in their hobbled spacecraft Tuesday night as they sped on a hurry-up course toward home. Mission Control ordered a quick makeshift air-cleansing device installed. But it was too early to tell whether the device had worked, or how serious the carbon dioxide levels were. If there is no alleviation and the problem continues to build up, the astronauts could suffocate — or be forced to use valuable oxygen to purge their cabin of foul air.
Frederick County will seek $400,000 in a state loan to finance widening operations on county roads. The decision came out at last night’s Roads Board meeting. Commissioner Charles E. Collins said that the loan would be sought because the state does not consider widening programs part of new construction, an area in which the state pays 50 percent.
20 Years Ago
April 15, 2000
The man who has guided Frederick County’s land use planning for the past two decades hasn’t much planned what he’s going to do once his retirement becomes official. Jim Shaw said he might go fishing. He might indulge an interest in old automobiles. He wants to spend more time with his family. “The first day I don’t have to come in and be in the office, that will be difficult for me,” Mr. Shaw said in an interview from his second-floor office in Winchester Hall.
Two Frederick County deputy sheriffs attended a five-day U.S. Marshal-sponsored courtroom security training session in Georgia. Lt. Kirby Maybush and Deputy Joseph Kuhn were sent by Sheriff Jim Hagy on April 3 to Glynco, Ga., for the highly rated training program on court security. “In my 30 years of law enforcement,” Lt. Maybush said, “this was one of the best schools I have attended.”
