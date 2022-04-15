100 Years Ago
April 15, 1922
Plans are now in the making for a local branch of the Western Maryland Fruit Exchange. It is thought that a local organization will be perfected in the near future. Some eight or nine large fruit growers in Frederick county have signaled their intention of joining the local branch, and perhaps more will be taken in after a local branch is formed. The object of the organization is cooperative marketing. Instead of each individual grower having his own warehouse, there will be a central warehouse where each grower will bring his fruit to be graded.
Tomorrow is Easter. It is a day of joy, worship and devotion on the part of the Christian. It is a day of rejoicing for it is the anniversary of the Resurrection of Christ, and with the exception of Christmas, the “gladdest day of all the year” for the believer in Christianity.
Briefs From County Towns: Feagaville — Several of our young folks went to the mountain at “White Rock” and other points to gather arbutus last Sunday afternoon. Prospect — Little Merton Brown is confined to the house with measles. St. Anthony’s — Easter vacation at College began April 14 and terminated April 20. Mr. James Rosensteel has purchased a Ford automobile.
50 Years Ago
April 15, 1972
The 1972 major league baseball season will open Saturday in unique circumstances and under a shadow of doubt caused by the first general players strike in history. The doubt stems from how the layoff will affect the players, who have not had organized workouts or performed under game conditions for two weeks.
CAPE KENNEDY, Fla. — While the Apollo 16 astronauts take the day off, activity quickens at the launch pad today to prepare for Sunday’s launching of man’s fifth journey to the surface of the moon. John W. Young, Charles M. Duke Jr. and Thomas K. Mattingly II plan to spend most of the day relaxing and reviewing their flight plan in their crew quarters.
20 Years Ago
April 15, 2002
Two women were sexually assaulted at knifepoint by two men in a Catoctin Inn cottage early Sunday after the victims’ male companions were beaten and bound, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. The women and their companions, all in their early 20s, were staying at the inn “for a quiet evening, and things went bad,” said Detective Chuck Jenkins. The assailants stole a 1997 Dodge Stratus owned by one of the male victims after the assault, Detective Jenkins said. The vehicle was recovered in Fairfax, Va., by Virginia State Police after it broke down between 7 and 8 a.m., he said.
Officers from four police agencies fanned out across Frederick County on Sunday looking for people wanted on outstanding warrants. Within three hours, about a dozen men and women had been apprehended at their homes. No one resisted arrest, said Trooper First Class Marty Speak of the Frederick barrack of Maryland State Police. Most of those apprehended were wanted for failing to show up in court, he said after delivering some of those arrested to Central Booking for processing.
