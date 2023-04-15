100 Years Ago
April 15, 1923
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
100 Years Ago
April 15, 1923
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
April 15, 1973
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
April 15, 2003
The Frederick County Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to halt most travel training and equipment purchases by the county for the remainder of the 2003 fiscal year. But they narrowly rejected a hiring freeze. County Manager Doug Browning urged the cost-cutting measures fearing the state will balance its 2004 budget on the backs of the counties. The new fiscal year starts July 1.
Frederick City is pulling out of the Frederick County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC), citing an "unworkable" tangle of plans for disaster management in the area. Mayor Jennifer Dougherty, in an April 10 letter, says the LEPC is "redundant" and its meetings take up too much of the city employees' time. The letter says the city's own emergency plan is adequate.
"Touching All the Bases" with Stan Goldberg — Jennifer McGuire and Susan Runco are ice hockey moms who for years would take their sons to practices and games. Then two years ago they — and about 10 other hockey moms — decided they wanted to do more than just watch their sons play. In the fall of 2000 they joined an instructional league for men and women at Skate Frederick. Last year they helped form a women's instructional league and the group organized a team, the Frederick Firestorm, and joined the Mid-Atlantic Women's Hockey League. They tied for the division title and then won the playoffs.
Faced with massive road snarls, Diane DeMars, of Gig Harbor, Wash., invented Road Yoga. It's her way of giving drivers a way to relieve stress while they're sitting in traffic. Some of her road yoga tips: Accept that you're stuck in traffic and can't do anything about it. Check your posture. Make sure your spine is straight and your seat is adjusted so your sitting on the bottom part of your pelvic cradle. As you inhale, spread the fingers of your right hand wide, then make a fist as you exhale. Repeat several times with your right hand, then switch to your left.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.