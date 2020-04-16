100 Years Ago
April 16, 1920
Three hundred men employed at the B&O freight transfer shed at Brunswick were laid off yesterday as a result of the strike affecting the entire country. The mend did not “walkout,” but were told by Agent W. E. Shannon to quit work and not report until notified, until the strike is settled. It was the first time that the strike has been seriously felt at Brunswick.
Because of repeated failure to recover the body of Lillie Spielman, who was drowned two weeks ago today in Double Pipe Creek, near Detour, only a few searchers were out yesterday looking for the remains. Unless the body is recovered within the next few days it is probable that further search will be abandoned.
50 Years Ago
April 16, 1970
SPACE CENTER, Houston — Three harried American astronauts fired a 15-second rocket burst Wednesday night in an attempt to zero in on earth and correct a course that would leave them stranded in space. For precision’s sake, veteran James A. Lovell Jr., who holds the world record for hours in space, was at the controls during the rocket burn. “You’re looking good,” said Mission Control after the burn. “Nice work.”
A $1.50 per day pay increase for Frederick County school bus drivers was unanimously approved by the County Commissioners at their Wednesday morning budget review session. They also agreed to full funding for textbooks and instructional materials requested by the Board of Education.
Capt. James Mitchell Atchison, husband of Treva Hengst Atchison, Frederick, died in action in Viet Nam, Sunday, April 12th. Born in Paintsville, Ky., he is the son of Charles M. and Helen Head Atchison, Frederick, and was 25 years of age. Capt. Atchison was graduated from Frederick High School.
20 Years Ago
April 16, 2000
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
