SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
April 16, 1922
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
April 16, 1972
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
April 16, 2002
State tax officials are predicting that Frederick’s real property tax base will expand by as much as 11 percent in the next budget year, not remain “flat” as Mayor Jennifer Dougherty has said in defense of her proposed tax hike. The city could cut taxes by nearly 2.5 cents — to 59.6 cents per $100 of full assessed valuation — and collect the same amount of tax revenue as this year, state officials said.
Peace advocates, church members and even a politician assembled at Frederick’s main post office at 201 E. Patrick St. Monday to greet scores of last-minute tax-filers. Sen. Alex Mooney, a Republican seeking reelection in November, and his allies handed out fliers that proclaimed him a “champion” of lower taxes.
With three passengers aboard, Seymour Fertig planned to fly his single-engine Cessna 200 nonstop from New Jersey to Dulles airport Monday afternoon. He didn’t make it. “This was the only stop,” said passenger Scott Silver, of Staten Island, gesturing in the middle of the 140-acre Gruber Road farm in Woodsboro, where the pilot made an emergency landing around 1 p.m. No one was injured in the landing, which Mr. Fertig accomplished after the plane’s engine died.
SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
April 17, 1922
This date was Easter Monday and was a holiday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish this day.
50 Years Ago
April 17, 1972
Some 25,523 Frederick County residents earned $255 million in taxable “federal adjusted gross income” in 1970, or 1.9 percent of the total $13.35 billion claimed as income by 1.5 million Marylanders who filed individual income tax returns last year.
The high and swift Potomac River has delayed the search for the body of a Knoxville man missing since a Saturday boating accident. Paul House, 24, of Knoxville, disappeared about 1:30 p.m. when a small metal motorboat capsized about a half-mile south of Knoxville, according to state police. A companion, Roy Loy, 35, of Knoxville, managed to swim about 200 yards to the Maryland shore.
A 10-year-old Frederick girl wanted to smoke Sunday but nearly ended up with a serious fire. Frederick City Police and the Junior Fire Company of Frederick arrived in the 500 block of Klinehart’s Alley Sunday afternoon just in time to extinguish what could have been a serious fire. Investigating officers learned that the fire was started by the girl from John Hanson Apartments, who had been told by her friends to buy saltpeter and light a match to it. The deed would only cause smoke, she was told, no fire.
20 Years Ago
April 17, 2002
Deputies are searching for a 16-year-old armed with a .22-caliber handgun who fired a shot in the air and threatened to shoot his family Tuesday night. The teen, suspended from Urbana High School about two weeks ago for unknown reasons, has been charged as an adult with numerous violent crimes. The charges stem from a domestic disturbance deputies responded to at the teen’s home on Big Woods Road, deputies said.
State Highway Administration engineers have come up with five options to expand the interchange at U.S. Route 15 and Md. 26, one of the most-needed highway projects for the Frederick County Commissioners. Costs and timing, however, need to be worked out, said Robert Fisher, SHA district engineer.
A relative newcomer was elected mayor in Tuesday’s election in Emmitsburg, which drew 30 percent turnout of the town’s registered voters. Jim Hoover, 38, was elected mayor with 174 of the 358 ballots cast, according to Alice Boyle, an elections judge.
