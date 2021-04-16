100 Years Ago
April 16, 1921
Thieves supposed to have been traveling in an automobile nearly stripped the stables on the farms of Edward Zimmerman, Otis Whitmore and Sterling Crum, near Daysville, early yesterday morning or the night before. The farmers are neighbors and their places adjoin. It is supposed that the robbers went from one farm to the other and after helping themselves departed and left no clue as to their identity.
Deputy Sheriff Charles H. Klipp, this city, announced himself yesterday as a candidate to succeed Sheriff William O. Wertenbaker. Prior to the election of Mr. Wertenbaker, Mr. Klipp served a term as sheriff and for the past year has been riding deputy. Mr. Klipp makes the sixth candidate seeking this office.
Frederick city and county contributed 2,099 men to the army, navy and marine corps during the world War, according to the list of ex-service men complied by Post Commander William M. Storm, of Francis Scott Key Post American Legion.
50 Years Ago
April 16, 1971
Wallace M. Dow has been named as Administrator of Frederick Memorial Hospital. He will assume the position on May 3.
The Frederick Board of Aldermen approved action on substandard housing uncovered by a recent city survey when they met with Mayor E. Paul Magaha Thursday evening. The report listed 43 units which it said should be condemned. Another 100 units need repairs, according to the report, compiled by City Building Inspector Charles W. Mock and Pluming Inspector J. Gordon Alexander at the board’s request. Mock, asked to explain the “unfit for human habitation” label applied to some of the units commented, “I wouldn’t let my dog go in them.”
20 Years Ago
April 16, 2001
Closing the fire station that serves the growing Green Valley and Monrovia areas will be a topic for the Frederick County Commissioners this week. The mere suggestion of shutting the doors on a fire station concerns both the Frederick County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association and the county’s Emergency Services Division. The station on Md. 75 responds to about 1,000 fire and ambulance calls annually.
More than 200 cats and their owners turned out over the weekend to compete in the Mad Catters annual cat competition. The Holiday Inn Holidome and Conference Center at Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick was full of meows and purrs this past weekend from pedigree cats ranging in breed from hairless to long-haired Persian.
