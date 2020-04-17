100 Years Ago
April 17, 1920
Freight traffic at Brunswick tied up this week by the “outlaw” strike, and which caused a lay-off of about 250 men at the transfer shed, very much improved yesterday. Most of the men have been ordered to report for duty on Monday, and those who have not received word to this effect will be notified today. W.E. Shannon, foreman at the big shed, stated last night that work will be resumed Monday when freight movements are expected to be normal or very near normal.
Hog cholera has been reported as existing on the premises of Mrs. N.M. Rice, near Middletown, by the Bureau of Animal Industry, U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Taking fright apparently from the rattling of a piece of paper about a package, which was being removed from the rear of the wagon, a five-year-old mare belonging to Samuel B. Trundle, of Feagaville, made a mad dash of four miles Thursday morning, including about one mile through the streets of Frederick, without anyone being injured.
50 Years Ago
April 17, 1970
Mrs. Archie Dennison of Penvell, Pa., learned the value of a News-Post classified ad yesterday when a mink stole she lost here on April 3 was returned by a taxi cab driver. Mrs. Dennison and her husband visited the city on April 3 on a business trip, staying at the Francis Scott Key Hotel. She recalls that April 3 was a blustery day and she believes that the stole must have been blown away by the wind as they were loading baggage into the car for the trip home. They did not place an add until April 16 and it was promptly answered by Woodrow Smith. Smith told police he was driving his taxi on North Court street and saw what appeared to be a coat lying in the middle of the street. He took the coat home and waited for someone to claim it. “I enjoyed the hotel and the paintings,” Mrs. Dennison said, “but most of all, the honest people of Frederick.”
The Jefferson Airplane, one of the music groups to pioneer “psychodelic rock,” will appear in concert at Mount Saint Mary’s College on April 25. Their show will climax 1970 Spring Weekend staged jointly by students of Saint Joseph and Mount Saint Mary’s colleges. Students from neighboring schools as well as the general public are invited to attend.
20 Years Ago
April 17, 2000
The well-versed parent can usually distinguish the “diaper cry” from the “I’m hungry cry,” but what if there were a way an infant could actually tell her mother what she really needed? Teaching babies to use sign language from the time they are 6 months old is one option some parents are trying.
Fire swept through an Altamont Avenue home in Thurmont Sunday afternoon destroying much of the structure and killing the family dog. K. Arthur McGhee of the State Fire Marshal’s office said the fire originated in the dining room. Losses were estimated at $200,000.
