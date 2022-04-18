100 Years Ago
April 18, 1922
More than half of the business section, including about fifty dwellings of Pocomoke City, were destroyed by the most disastrous fire in the history of the Eastern Shore yesterday. Fire companies from a dozen towns, with a radius of 50 miles, were called on for help. The fire started in a stable early in the day and fanned by high southerly wind spread with great rapidity. Last evening, damage was estimated at between $2,000,000 and $3,000,000.
The second shooting match of the New Market Gun Club held yesterday drew shots from Baltimore, Washington, Greencastle, Pa., Waynesboro, Pa., and from a number of local points. Among those competing was Leo Shaab, Baltimore, a representative of the Western Cartridge Company, of East Alton, Ill. Four of those taking part in the match made 90 or more hits out of 100 shots.
50 Years Ago
April 18, 1972
Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace, a candidate for President on the Democratic ticket, will visit Frederick to host a rally in his honor. Wallace, the first Presidential candidate in the current primary to visit Frederick, will be at the National Guard Armory.
The civilian personnel officer at Fort Detrick has called upon area employers to assist in placing the 125 civilian employees to be separated effective June 30 in job openings. The disestablishment of the additional employees was announced March 25, and efforts are being made to find new employment for them.
The Maryland Holstein News, official publication of the Maryland Holstein Association, has dedicated its spring issue to the golden anniversary of the Frederick County Holstein Association. Among the features of the issue were an inside cover tribute to J. Homer Remsberg as “Mr. Holstein of Frederick County.” The magazine’s tribute begins: “When J. Homer Remsberg returned to his home on the farm near Middletown in 1919 after serving with the Navy Air Force during World War I, his objective was to breed Holstein cattle and improve the image of this great breed of cattle in Frederick County and throughout the State of Maryland. A significant step toward his desire was to help organize the Frederick County Holstein Association in 1922.”
20 Years Ago
April 18, 2002
The Frederick County Board of Education may abolish redistricting committees and will soon discuss giving parents more choice about where their children go to school, board members said Wednesday. Redistricting would be easier and more fair if school system staffers studied boundary lines and made recommendations to board members rather than letting committees do it, said board member Anne Hooper.
Frederick artist James Pearl whose works can be found in local businesses as well as private homes, died Tuesday at St. Agnes Hospital, Baltimore. He was 89. “He just loved the people of Frederick, said Rebecca Pearl Zeigler, Mr. Pearl’s daughter.
Union and Confederate organizations will hold back-to-back services at Mount Olivet Cemetery on April 27. After the United Daughters of the Confederacy Fitzhugh Lee Chapter 279 has its Decoration Day ceremony in the Francis Scott Key Chapel, the Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War, Antietam Camp 3, will hold a wreath-laying ceremony to honor the memory of the 134 Union veterans of the Civil War who are interred in the cemetery.
