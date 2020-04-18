100 Years Ago
April 18, 1920
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
April 18, 1970
Seaman Recruit Jo Ann Hamilton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Hamilton, Brunswick, enlisted in the U.S. Navy WAVES on March 20. She is now undergoing 10 weeks of basic training at the U.S. Naval Training Center in Bainbridge were she is receiving instruction in Naval orientation and military training.
Members of the Frederick Barracks 1117 of Veterans of World War 1 are presently engaged in a search for a skilled craftsman to restore the Memorial Park Monument. The monument, depicting the angel of peach standing aloft a bronze plate of names, has turned from the original bronze state to a faded, moldy green.
20 Years Ago
April 18, 2000
Less than a year after a comprehensive salary study produced a new pay system for the City of Frederick, the proposed 2001 budget tosses the document out the window by adding another pay grade to the top of the scale. Mayor Jim Grimes’ budget recommendations include adding an 11th pay grade to the 10-grade system to boost the pay of three employees, two of them among the highest paid in city government.
A Carroll County fire company that runs many calls inside Frederick County might be getting a bigger check from Winchester Hall this year. The Frederick County Commissioners decided Monday to include in the fiscal 2001 budget a $12,150 increase in its contribution to the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co.
