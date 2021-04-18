20 Years Ago
April 18, 1921
Pastors of Lutheran churches of the county as well as throughout the world made special reference in their sermons yesterday of the appearance of Martin Luther before the Diet at Worms. Four hundred years ago, April 17, 1521, the fearless monk and reformer was first hailed before the German Diet at Worms and requested to recant his assertions of the right of the individual to act according to the dictates of his own conscience.
One more county town has organized a baseball team, this town being New Market. The fans in this town held a meeting Friday night and organized by electing the team officers. Manager, Roger Brandenburg; captain, Howard Tregoning; treasurer, Lucian Falconer; secretary, Robert Hopkisn; coaches Donald Hogarth and Fred Beall.
The sixteenth class in the county to complete a course of lessons in "Home, Hygiene and Care of the Sick," under the auspices of the Frederick County Chapter American Red Cross, was held at Buckeystown. Fourteen members of the class passed the required examinations by the Potomac Division, American Red Cross, Washington.
50 Years Ago
April 18, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
April 18, 2001
A large police presence is planned for Thursday and Friday at Brunswick's middle and high schools after threats of violence were found scrawled inside restrooms at two area businesses. The threats made reference to the bloody 1999 massacre at Columbine High School, Brunswick Police Chief Clark Price said today. Friday is the second anniversary of the Columbine tragedy, the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history.
Folks at Mar-Lu-Ridge Conference Center, Jefferson, are adamant about saving Bucky again. Five years ago, Juanita Dutrow held Bucky's tiny, frail frame in her lap while feeding him bottles of goat milk. Now camp officials are appealing to the state to spare their pet deer, a favorite of local residents as well as conference center visitors. On Feb. 14, a Natural Resources officers issued them a citation for possessing a deer without a permit. A hearing in Frederick County District Court on Tuesday was postponed until June to give camp officials more time to prepare for their appeal of the citation.
Two local men were rescued late Monday night from an island at Toms Creek after their boat capsized on the Monocacy River, officials said. The two, Matt Dixon of Thurmont and Esli Conway of Frederick, were treated for hypothermia at Frederick Memorial Hospital and released Monday night.
(1) comment
“...the fearless monk and reformer was first hailed before the German Diet at Worms and requested to recant his assertions of the right of the individual to act according to the dictates of his own conscience.” I must say, I’m a fan.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.