100 Years Ago
April 19, 1921
Rev. Douglass Hooff, rector of All Saint’s Church, of this city, in making his announcements at the service Sunday morning, spoke of the character of some of the illustrations appearing in the advertisements of the motion picture shows both on the street and in the press, and he deplored the fact that pictures of such character were shown before the young people of the community. He asked if it were not possible to have the public protected from these conditions and the moral health of the community properly safeguarded.
At a special meeting of the board of aldermen last night, a motion was unanimously passed to provide in next year’s budget for the purchase of a new fire apparatus for the Independent Hose Company. The order was passed after a delegation headed by President Thomas A. Chapline appeared before the board and requested that the company be supplied with adequate firefighting equipment.
Plans and specifications for a new high school at Walkersville have been received by the Frederick County Board of Education from the state board, and bids will be asked for the building and equipment of the proposed new school.
50 Years Ago
April 19, 1971
Good Morning! “If the head and the body are to be well, you must begin by curing the soul.” —Plato
One of the final bills enacted by the Maryland General Assembly during the last hectic hours of the 90-day session was one co-sponsored by Senator Edward P. Thomas (R-Frederick-Carroll) attempting to prohibit the sale, display or use in advertising of dirty pictures. The bill, and several others, was a far-reaching measure that would ban the “display of certain nude or sexual activities.”
20 Years Ago
April 19, 2001
A power company’s efforts to construct a generating plant near Point of Rocks could face its most serious challenge, not from activists or environmentalists but from the region’s prehistoric residents. Before Maryland regulators give the green light for the gas-fired plant, state archeologists will examine the site.
The Frederick Police Department wants to install automated cameras that catch red light runners in the act. The cameras would make Frederick’s intersections safer, and the system would pay for itself through ticket revenue, Police Chief Maj. Ray Raffensberger told the city’s aldermen. The cameras have been used successfully in Howard, Montgomery and Baltimore counties, as well as Baltimore City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.