100 Years Ago
April 19, 1920
Twenty years ago entire villages in Frederick county and Maryland at large seemed to fear fresh air of nights and slept with their windows closed. Night air was not healthful, they said, and a lot of them lived to 90 on that theory. The window sashes were nailed down and stuffed with rags at the first sign of snow. The change came gradually, presumably because the sons and daughters of the old residents went to work in the large centers where opened windows were if not the rule, surely not the exception. Out-of-doors sleeping is now well nigh a habit. Hardly a porch in the country nowadays is complete without a swing couch, a made-up cot or one of the old-time hard, “sofies,” with pillows and a patchwork quilt or two ready for the sleeper.
Trappers have had the best season in this county that has ever been known. Fox, raccoon, muskrat and opossum pelts have brought extravagant prices and those who have followed the line have been successful. Red fox skins that were $3 to $6 now command anywhere from $12 to $35.
50 Years Ago
April 19, 1970
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
April 19, 2000
In the course of a few short weeks, the Frederick Board of Aldermen went from wrestling with a $500,000 deficit in the proposed 2001 budget to basking in the luxury of a modest budget surplus. A couple of checks that arrived at City Hall recently pulled the 2001 budget out of the red, leaving the aldermen with a new dilemma — how to best spend the extra cash.
Increased freight traffic on CSX rail lines is causing more delays for riders on MARC’s Brunswick and Camden lines, a group of rail and transportation officials said at a town hall meeting in Jefferson on Tuesday. About 50 people attended the meeting, which was called to give commuters a chance to vent frustrations over increased commuter train delays over the last nine months.
It took nearly the entire 90-day General Assembly session, but Delegate Paul Stull got some relief for farmers being ordered by the state to test their soil. One of Mr. Stull’s major initiatives this year was to ease the financial burden on farmers who must test their soil as part of the mandatory nutrient management program. His bill to have those tests paid for by the state passed.
