100 Years Ago
April 19, 1922
Eighteen Fredericktonians, members of the Jacques de Molay Commandery, No. 4, Knights Templar, and their wives, will leave tomorrow morning for Baltimore by auto, this being the first lap of their journey to New Orleans, La., to attend the 35th Triennial Conclave of the Grand Encampment, Knights Templar of the United States, April 24 to April 27. At Baltimore, they will embark on a special train chartered by Beauseant Commandery.
The advent of warm weather has brought a return of the old menace, the automobile speeder. Already, complaints have been made that reckless drivers are again making the state roads unsafe for careful motorists. Speaking of the speed menace, William J. Grove stated to a Post reporter that he favored a law that would place a speed control on all automobiles. He added that if all automobiles were limited in their manufacture to 35 miles an hour, fewer accidents would happen, and loss of life would be reduced.
50 Years Ago
April 19, 1972
The Frederick City Board of Zoning Appeals heard the grievances of numerous concerned West Ninth Street and Motter Avenue residents who voiced opposition to a request of lot area variance, which would permit the construction of three townhouses on the south side of West Ninth Street.
Four men have been accused of setting 11 building fires — totaling $122,000 in fire loss — and 15 forest fires in upper Frederick, Washington, Adams and Franklin counties over the past four years. Fire Marshals Top Barnes and Donald Barnes said the majority of the arrests were made Tuesday, but other additional arrests are anticipated. Three of the men are from Cascade and one from Waynesboro, Pa. Barnes said one of the two fires in Frederick County occurred at the Mary Harbaugh barn off State Quarry Road, Jan. 9, 1971, and the other at the Richard Fox farm near Sabillasville, Aug. 8, 1971.
20 Years Ago
April 19, 2002
Three firefighters suffered nonlife-threatening injuries this morning while battling a blaze at the Georgetown Apartments, 100 E. Third St., run by the Way Station Inc., officials with the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said. The fire at the picturesque Victorian building occurred within a week of the three-year anniversary since a blaze at the same building. On April 23, 1999, a fire started in the attic of the crisis home for the mentally ill caused $100,000 in damage. In the fire today, one of eight units was completely destroyed by the fire, which started in the den in the area of the loveseat and coffee table, said Deputy State Fire Marshal Tim Warner.
A fire in a junkyard in Jefferson on Thursday burned about 30 scrapped vehicles, plus $300,000 worth of equipment, and blew up at least one fuel storage tank near a creek, officials said. Acrid smoke from the late-afternoon fire at Stokes Auto Parts led authorities to close part of Md. 464, which is Point of Rocks Road, for fear of accidents caused by reduced visibility. The cause of the fire was unknown.
Revised information from the U.S. Census Bureau confirms Frederick County grew about three and a half times faster during the 1990s than Maryland as a whole. According to the data, Frederick County grew faster between 1990 and 2000 than all but two of Maryland’s 23 counties, while Baltimore city lost residents.
