100 Years Ago
April 1, 1923
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
April 1, 1973
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
April 1, 2003
For more than a thousand runners, Sunday’s inaugural Frederick Marathon meant braving snow and cold to run 26.2 miles. For hundreds of churchgoers, the race brought different challenges. Although the Frederick Police Department started warning churches along the race route in January that some downtown streets would be closed on a staggered basis, some worshippers and merchants were still concerned about access to their doors. “No consideration was given to the churches and their Sunday schedule,” said the Rev. Robert Manthey, of Calvary United Methodist Church. “We weren’t given any opportunity to give any input into the date or time” of the race.
The National Institutes of Health announced it will begin studying what effect construction and operation of a proposed lab at Fort Detrick will have on the environment. Congress allocated $105 million earlier this month for the new research center at Fort Detrick to study ways of protecting its civilians from a biological attach. The report will examine public health and safety, laboratory operations as well as the collection, treatment and disposal of biomedical research water. The laboratory will be a joint effort between the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Disease (USAMRIID) and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to “safely study disease-causing microbes,” according to a statement released by the two companies.
100 Years Ago
April 2, 1923
In accordance with the annual custom of the time, no publication of the News-Post was printed on Easter Monday.
50 Years Ago
April 2, 1973
A tornado watch, heavy thunderstorms, large hail, fog, high winds, high river water, and a heavy backup of cars on roadways all crowded into the Frederick area Sunday.
Commissioner John A. Derr, the swing vote on a split board of County Commissioners, wants to visit Mr. and Mrs. George Shaw’s neighborhood in Zimmerman’s Estates at Mountaindale before he decides what should be done about their drainage problem. Mrs. Shaw has complained to the Commissioners for almost a year to take action to divert storm runoff from Mountaindale Road to her family’s property. The drainage from even a two-hour rain is enough to flood her yard, she claims. Commissioner Donald L. Lewis is sympathetic and feels it’s the county’s responsibility to correct the problem.
— Sunday dinner meant things like macaroni, tuna fish, or maybe vegetable casseroles for thousands of American families who joined the start of a week-long meat boycott aimed at cutting rising food prices. The boycott went on despite newly imposed price ceilings on beef, pork and lamb.
20 Years Ago
April 2, 2003
More than 25 years ago a plan was in place to give Frederick County a recreational lake and an adequate water supply through at least 2000. “Something’s got to be done in a hurry,” state planner Mark Horak warned in a 1976 Frederick News-Post article. The Sixes Bridge Dam project for northern Frederick County stalled due to public opposition and federal, state and county officials who headed the outcries. The public won its fight and the project has nearly faded from memory.
Gov. Robert Ehrlich said Tuesday his administration’s effort to bring slot machines to Maryland is a one-time-only effort that will go no further than this year’s session and that he will even drop the slot proposal if the cost to pass the plan includes a tax hike. “I’m tired of saying it, but I’ll say it again, because I guess there’s a few people who actually do not believe me: It is far more important to us not to balance the overspending practices of the past few years on the back of the Maryland taxpayers than it is to pass slots,” Mr. Ehrlich said in a 40-minute press conference with a handful of reporters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.