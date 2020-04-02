100 Years Ago
April 2, 1920
At a joint meeting of the Frederick and Carroll county commissioners at Westminster yesterday, specifications were accepted for a new bridge over Double Pipe Creek, near Detour, on the site of the structure recently washed away by high water. The new bridge will be of iron and about two hundred feet long. The old abutments on both sides of the stream will be reinforced with concrete and it will be necessary to almost rebuild the middle pier.
The fire in Catoctin mountain about a mile and a half beyond Point of Rocks was extinguished yesterday morning after the all-night fight on the part of persons whose homes were endangered. Early in the evening the fire became so threatening that a number of tenants on mountain farms went out and fought the flames. It is estimated that the fire burned over about one hundred acres of land.
The old “Rhoads’ Pottery,” an old landmark on the farm of Mr. B.F. Zimmerman, along the Jefferson State Road, was blown down and demolished by the high wind on Monday night.
50 Years Ago
April 2, 1970
A Sykesville man, Jesse H. Livesay, was injured Wednesday morning in a fall from a dump truck, while he was working on a construction project at Md. 153 and Harp Hill Road, Wolfsville. He was treated at Frederick Memorial Hospital for head lacerations and shoulder pains, according to State Police investigator Tfc. R.C. Conklin. Livesay was standing on the back of a dump truck helping change buckets on a front-end loader, lost his balance and fell from the truck onto a trailer and from there to the sidewalk.
The first National Championship sports car races at the new Summit Point, W.Va., road course will be held in April, sponsored by the Washington, D.C., Region of the Sports Car Club of America. As many as 200 drivers and cars are expected for the three days of racing on the 1.85 mile asphalt track, which combines a long straight with challenging bends and tight corners.
20 Years Ago
April 2, 2000
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
