100 Years Ago
April 2, 1921
Approximately more than two-thirds of the work of revising the city lighting system has been completed. While the “revision” term has been used, the work embraces practically a new system. All of the outside work, including lamps, fixtures and a great quantity of wire, is new while the inside work at the plant is being overhauled and renewed. The new system will give the city 324 pole lamps in the place of about 141 swinging lamps now in use.
Word has been received in Frederick that Rev. W.W. Eyster, Crete, Nebraska, once a Lutheran pastor in this county, who is fast nearing the century mark, has celebrated his 99th birthday, and, according to a writer in the Omaha, Nebraska, World-Herald, is the oldest college graduate in the United States.
50 Years Ago
April 2, 1971
A mountain fire burned out of control for more than five hours Thursday just west of the Mount St. Mary’s College off Hemler Road, south of Emmitsburg. The U.S. Forest Service estimated that 31 acres of timber were destroyed by the fire. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined but Spencer P. Ellis, head of the State Forest and Parks Department, said that arson is suspected.
The Maryland Division of the American Cancer Society has appealed to President Nixon to put Fort Detrick to use in his proposed effort to find a cure for cancer. Francis W. Bush Sr., president of the Frederick County Unit ACS, said that Maryland Division President Morris J. Wizenberg, MD, has written to the president, enlisting his support in using the “body of experienced and interested researchers who are used to working as a team” in proposed cancer research.
The first concrete action putting Fort Detrick to use on a long-range program under a new governmental department was announced Thursday morning. The Department of Defense has announced that 20 employees of Fort Detrick will be transferred to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and that they will remain at Detrick in a newly-created activity. The 20 employees are research scientists and technical personnel.
20 Years Ago
April 2, 2001
Rescue personnel who responded to a mock explosion in a building at Alcoa Eastalco Works on Sunday morning were greeted by the moans of young people with serious injuries. The mass casualty drill was conducted to determine the effectiveness of crews who would respond to such an incident. Frederick Memorial Hospital also activated its disaster plan and called on extra personnel for the drill. The scenario involved an explosion in a furnace while a group of students were taking a tour of the aluminum plant.
Elks Lodge 684 in Frederick contributed mightily to the community in its first century and looks forward to continuing the tradition, members said Saturday. The lodge was established 100 years ago today. A dinner and dance were held Saturday in celebration of the milestone.
