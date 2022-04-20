100 Years Ago
April 20, 1922
There is understood to be a strong probability that William Tyler Page, Clerk of the United States House of Representatives, formerly of this city but now of Friendship Heights, Montgomery county, will be a candidate for the Republican nomination for United States Senator to succeed Senator Joseph J. France.
County News Briefly Told: St. Anthonys — Last Sunday evening Mr. P.E. McNulty went home from his day’s work and discovered a snake in the kitchen. The snake had evidently crawled into the house while the kitchen door had been open. After a little trouble, Mr. McNulty succeeded in killing the reptile, which measured six feet long.
A large force of men, along with a contractor, raised a large bank barn, 45x66 feet, on Easter Monday morning for Lewis B. Hargett to replace the one that was destroyed by fire a few weeks ago. When the noon hour arrived, the work had been completed. The barn is expected to be completed by Saturday evening. An elegant and bountiful lunch was served.
50 Years Ago
April 20, 1972
With the adoption of an Affirmative Action Plan increase and upgrade minority employment in the postal system, the Frederick Post Office has been taking steps to increase black employment. Presently, among the 475 employees at 64 post offices in Frederick, Washington, Carroll and Howard counties, only four are black.
Crime is the No. 1 concern of citizens living in the sixth Congressional District. Last year, crime ranked only fifth behind the economy, government spending and Vietnam.
20 Years Ago
April 20, 2002
Two Fort Detrick employees are undergoing treatment after being exposed to anthrax at one of the post’s laboratories, the base announced Friday. Public information officer Chuck Dasey said low levels of anthrax in an administrative room and a service hallway outside a lab in building 1425 were found and tested Monday and Tuesday. Lab results returned Thursday indicated anthrax was present. Officials say there is no reason to expect any danger to the surrounding community.
So few psychologists are employed by Frederick County Public Schools that they are overloaded with emotionally disturbed students, the number of whom are quickly growing, said lead FCPS psychologist John Rolph. The school system now has 19 school psychologists and about 37,800 kingergarten through 12th-grade students, which means that only one school psychologist exists for every 2,118 students, the psychologists said.
The field of candidates vying to be Frederick’s next police chief was narrowed to 12 candidates Friday with three minority candidates but no women making the cut. The 12 candidates included five current or former police chiefs, a deputy chief, a former police commissioner and a deputy commissioner.
