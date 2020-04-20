100 Years Ago
April 20, 1920
Frederick’s Blue Denim Club has evolved from conversation to fact. The scorned overall worn in the past only for the most menial tasks has become the style. It is worn in Frederick, today not for “sweet style’s” sake, but as a protest of the high cost of clothing. There is a club of 50 pledged members with promises of hundreds. The Frederick City Overall Club first saw the light of the day at the Ox Fibre Brush Works yesterday morning.
Impressive ceremonies attended the formal unveiling at the Continental Memorial Hall in Washington today on the occasion of the opening of the twenty-ninth Continental Congress, National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, of a memorial tablet to the late Mrs. Donald R. McLean, of Frederick, Md., who was president-general of the Daughters of the American Revolution for two terms, from 1905 to 1909.
50 Years Ago
April 20, 1970
The State Roads Commission plans to upgrade U.S. Route 40 to Interstate standards from Marriottsville to Frederick and has scheduled a public hearing on the design of the proposed work. Completion of the work will make Route 40 apart of Interstate 70N and will give motorists a freeway facility from Baltimore City through Frederick to the Pennsylvania line at Hancock.
“Washington is the world’s greatest three-ring circus.” So said Bonnie Angelo, speaking at the 11th annual luncheon of the Friends of C. Burr Artz Library. Miss Angelo, Time-Life correspondent to the White House, clarified her description with examples of the past week’s happenings: the vote on Judge Carswell; a visit to Washington by former President Lyndon B. Johnson, who talked with correspondents for four hours, and a remark passed by one of her friends about Mrs. John Mitchell: “It’s not her open-toed shoes I mind, it’s her open-toed mouth!”
20 Years Ago
April 20, 2000
Good Morning! “The world is full of willing people: some willing to work, the rest willing to let them.” — Robert Frost
School administrators want to make Flexible Evening High School a lot more flexible. It may go online. If approved by the board of education, an online biology class will allow students to work at the school’s computers or at their home computers. And if the biology class goes well, Evening High School Principal Richard Ramsburg would like to put the whole curriculum online, an estimated three year project.
A preliminary budget vote Wednesday gave county workers and the staff at Frederick Community College a 6.5 percent pay raise, equal to the increase the school system sought for its employees.
