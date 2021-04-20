100 Years Ago
April 20, 1921
An architect from Philadelphia is expected in this city in a few days to look over the old Elks Club building at the corner of Court and West Second streets and then draw plans and specifications for a Jewish synagogue. The building proper will be converted into that by its owner, Leo Weinberg, who said it will be converted into one of the handsomest synagogues in the state, outside of Baltimore.
Frederick was treated to a big surprise yesterday when C. Thomas Kemp, owner of the dry goods house at the northeast corner of Patrick and Market streets, purchased the building lot and business of the Rosenstock Brothers adjoining. Growth of business made the purchase necessary, according to the proprietor.
A deal was consummated yesterday afternoon whereby William H. Ramsburg acquired from Aaron Rosenstock the business and property of the Gem Steam Laundry on West Patrick Street. Mr. Ramsburg will take possession of the business May 1. He will enlarge the building, install new and modern machinery and surround himself with new business assistants. Mr. Ramsburg is a well-known businessman and was formerly owner and proprietor of the Arlington Hotel, now the Hotel Frederick.
50 Years Ago
April 20, 1971
St. Joseph’s College in Emmitsburg will close its doors at the end of the 1972-73 academic year, two years from this June. Sister Margaret Dougherty, president of St. Joseph’s College, announced the closing of the Catholic women’s college at a hastily called meeting of the student body Monday at 11 a.m. The main reason for the closing was that in order for the Daughters of Charity to continue their other work, it would be necessary to cut back on staffing at the college.
Workmen have completed the steel skeleton section of the huge bridge spanning Interstate 70 to rejoin Ridge Road between U.S. 40 and U.S. 40A; the road was severed for construction of I-70. The bridge is scheduled for completion in the fall.
20 Years Ago
April 20, 2001
Breaking into tears, Daniel Rice told a crowd packed in the Point of Rocks community center about the fear of losing his investment in the house he just built for himself and his wife — a home now “250 feet” from the property line of a proposed power plant. “I’m not going down without a fight,” Mr. Rice, a construction worker, said to thunderous applause. The residents cited noise, pollution, an eyesore and declining property values in their rally against the plan outlined by the subsidiary of Duke Energy Corp., of Charlotte, N.C.
Grady Tallington Jr., a candidate for Frederick alderman, has switched his party affiliation from Democratic to Republican because of his opposition to gay and abortion rights, the candidate said Thursday. “There are principles I have as a Christian, and I’m not going to budge on my principles,” said Mr. Tallington, a teacher and business consultant.
