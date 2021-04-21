100 Years Ago
April 21, 1921
The Hotel Yardley in Brunswick has changed hands. C.F. Willard, proprietor, has sold it to W.C. Ambrose for $80,000, making one of the biggest realty transactions in the railroad town for some years. The new owner gets possession at once, and it is expected that he will make a number of improvements to the hotel. Mr. Williard decided to sell out and commence building in the new addition to Brunswick. He has accordingly bought property in the Rosemont addition to Brunswick and expects to begin erecting buildings at once.
As a result of a head-on collision between a Cadillac touring car, owned by a man near Hagerstown, and the new Reo truck of William C. Lochner, of Mt. Pleasant, the truck was practically demolished, and one of the occupants of the touring car was thrown out and his head cut. The accident occurred on Monday evening on the Baltimore pike near Bartholows.
Hoping to eliminate one of the most dangerous points on any state highway in Maryland, a force of employees of the State Roads Commission has commenced work on some improvements on Jug Bridge Hill. According to information given by district engineer W.F. Childs, these improvements consist of widening the road by means of concrete and of banking all curves and cutting a vision line around the bend on this hill.
50 Years Ago
April 21, 1971
A total of $150,000 has been allocated for the renovation of McCurdy Memorial Field by the state and federal governments it was announced Tuesday. The money is earmarked for Phase One of the project, which includes grading, seeding and sodding of the field, improved lighting, an irrigation system, portable bleachers, dressing rooms and possibly an all-purpose recreation playground on the part of the field bordering Burck Street.
Two Frederick toddlers were listed in satisfactory condition last night at Frederick Memorial Hospital after being bitten on their faces by a German shepherd that was chained in a yard on South Market Street, police reported.
20 Years Ago
April 21, 2001
Frederick County NAACP president Charlene Edmonds on Friday demanded the State’s Attorney’s Office launch a grand jury probe into “public corruption and misuse of power” by government and police officials in Frederick. The investigation was warranted, she said, in light of a litany of recent police scandals and questionable actions by the city, the most prominent of which was the alleged cover-up of the “black book” prostitution documents.
The verdict is in for community sports organizations currently using the public school system’s athletic fields. A report, to be presented at Wednesday’s Board of Education meeting, recommends school officials limit the use of their fields by outside organizations and also charge fees for their use.
