100 Years Ago
April 21, 1922
Shipments of trees from the State nursery for roadside tree planting have been sent to three communities in the past few days. Persons living along the National Pike close to Cumberland will plant white ash along both sides of a mile section of that highway. American elms are being planted on a half-mile stretch of the Frederick-Baltimore road near the Monocacy bridge. Another group is lining a half-mile of the approach to Emmitsburg, on the road to Baltimore, with American elms. The State Board of Forestry furnished the trees without charge.
From present indications Frederick will realize its ambition to become a “Convention City.” This city was chosen over Baltimore as the meeting place of the 1923 convention by a vote of 153 to 10 by the State Council Junior Order United American Mechanics. The date for the 1923 session was fixed for the third Thursday in April.
50 Years Ago
April 21, 1972
Federal citations have been served on two men in Brunswick for “unlawful open burning” in the vicinity of the “Old Mill” in Brunswick, a landmark destroyed by fire about 8:45 p.m. Thursday. Fire Marshal Donald Barnes said the entire matter is under continuing investigation and said the alleged unlawful burning by the two men appears to be “the most probable cause” of the mill fire. Police said the two men started a fire under the Lovettsville Bridge, and that winds were carrying sparks in the vicinity of the mill fire. About 2,000 spectators lined the bridge directly above the fire and along the railroad tracks below the bridge. By the time the Brunswick Fire Company had been summoned, the entire building was engulfed in flames that lit up the entire sky over Brunswick.
The Frederick Mayor and Board of Aldermen Thursday night ordered a resolution advertising for sale some $1.6 million in city bonds to pay for water and sewer in the western annexation and for city streets. The second item to come before the board was a proposal by William E. Shepley of 50 S. Market St. that the city allow him to lease a parking space in front of his store for private limousine service to all city residents who wished to come to his store location.
20 Years Ago
April 21, 2002
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.