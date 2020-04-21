100 Years Ago
April 21, 1920
Two children tossed out of a rear window and furniture strewn all over the street, a result of the fire yesterday morning at 4:15 o’clock which destroyed three houses on South Carroll street. The fire started on the first floor of the middle house and soon spread to those adjoining. Mrs. Susan Young occupied the first floor of the house where the fire started, and Mrs. Frances Zeigler, with two small children, lived on the second floor of the same building. Margaret, aged 5 years, and George, aged 7, children of Mrs. Zeigler, were tossed out of a front window to Harlan Whiting, who lived next door to the Zeiglers. Whiting was already up and moving his family out of the next house. He had a wife and nine children to move.
Although nearly three weeks have lapsed since the drowning of Lillie Spielman in Double Pipe creek, near Detour, no trace of the body has yet been found. So carefully has the stream been searched that persons in that locality who have ben looking for the body almost daily are puzzled what to do to recover it.
50 Years Ago
April 21, 1970
To be selected from more than 3,000 high schools, is the honor which came to Governor Thomas Johnson High School recently. An official invitation to present a workshop on musical theatre at the First International Thespian Conference to be held at the University of Indiana in June 1970 has been accepted. This conference, held bi-annually with more than 1,500 participants from throughout the world, is a week devoted to the advancement of dramatic arts.
Frederick County will receive nearly a half million dollars in County Highway Construction Bond issue administered by the State Roads Commission. The county will be one of 11 Maryland counties participating in the bond issue. The SRC has authorized the floating of the issue which this year will total $5,115,000. Counties will pool their resources in the issue in order to cut costs of selling bonds.
20 Years Ago
April 21, 2000
Gov. Parris Glendening’s gun bill and the way it was approved did more than anger Sen. Alex Mooney. He said constituents next year will see a more aggressive lawmaker. “The deception time is over. I learned I can and should use every rule in the book to advance my values and the needs of Frederick County,” Mr. Mooney, R-Frederick/Washington, said. “Next year you will see a different senator who is more aggressive. I plan to use that same rule to bring more bills to the floor.”
Frederick’s mayor and aldermen were surprised to learn Thursday that the Frederick County Commissioners had backed away from an agreement to relieve the city of its $130,000 contribution to the county’s TransIT bus system. Mayor Jim Grimes left the money out of his propose 2001 budget based on what he thought was an agreement reached at a city/county meeting earlier this year, that the city could end its financial support of TransIT. “I thought they were in agreement ... Guess it’s crunch time,” said Alderman Blaine Young.
