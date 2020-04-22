100 Years Ago
April 22, 1920
The body of Lillie Spielman, who was drowned 19 days ago, has been found. Crossing over LeGore bridge near Woodsboro yesterday afternoon about 1 o’clock William Dorcus saw something laying on a rock at feet from the banks of Monocacy and upon investigation found that it was a human body. The father of the girl was at home when Dorcus arrived with the body and he helped to carry it into the house. The mother of the girl, who had been suffering under the great stress, seemed much relived last night. Interment will be made at Hawk’s church.
Fatally burned while attempting to build a fire in a stove in the home of Calvin Summers, of Harmony, Annie Summers, aged 39, died as a result of the the injuries in the Frederick City Hospital yesterday morning. Miss Summers had risen ahead of the family and was attempting to build a fire with oil. Presumably some of the oil spilled on her dress and as she started to light the fire in the stove her clothing caught fire. She became alarmed and attempted to flee, fanning the flames into a roaring mass at once. The family was awakened by her screams and ran to her rescue.
50 Years Ago
April 22, 1970
The Board of Education was presented an outline for a citizens’ committee on overall educational goals, and two proposals for additions to Linganore High School at its Tuesday afternoon meeting. T. Meade Felton, Assistant Superintendent, and George Wood, Director of Frederick County Extension Services, presented the rogram to establish a committee of 30-35 persons representing a cross-section of the citizenry of Frederick County.
The Parks and Recreation Commission will meet tonight and a proposal to lease Rose Hill Manor for a boarding stable-riding academy will be discussed. The proposal for the Manor, home of Maryland’s first governor, Thomas Johnson, was submitted by Albert C. Carballo Sr., and his son, both of Rockville. It proposed the leasing of the Manor for $300 a month for the first year, with a five percent commission on “gross profit” to the county the second and succeeding years. The planning includes horse shows and other events, designed to draw horsemen and women from all part of Maryland and the surrounding states.
An award for outstanding conservation has been presented to the Potomac Valley Fly Fishers of Frederick by the National Wildlife Federation. Foremost among several conservation projects and youth work which led to the citation by the National Wildlife Federation is the Carroll Creek Project which the Fly Fishers activated last fall in cooperation with the City of Frederick. Project committee members initially surveyed the stream from its source to its junction with the Monocacy to determine what would be needed to reclaim the stream.
20 Years Ago
April 22, 2000
If the 1,674 charter schools in the United States were a puzzle, they would create a wild pattern. Some refuse to employ union-affiliated teachers, or teach nothing but reading, writing and arithmetic. Some require student uniforms and others favor student-directed learning. Charter schools may be an idea whose time has come to Frederick County. School Board President Ron Peppe said he favors them and has asked School Superintendent Jack Dale to write a charter school policy and bring it before the board.
A “dream team” of U.S. marbles players with a coach from Middletown, captured the International World Cup Friday at a tournament south of London. The Americans went undefeated through six games against England’s defending champions and a German team, said Sam McCarthy-Fox, secretary of the British Marble Board of Control, which organizes the tourney. It was America’s first International Cup marbles championship since 1992.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.