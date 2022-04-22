100 Years Ago
April 22, 1922
The opening of the City Park, Brunswick, will take place this year on May 1 with a May Day parade from the West End of town to the park followed by a May pole dance by twenty-four girls and wrapping in the early evening, and a grand ball in the pavilion at 8 p.m. The parade will start from West Wenner street about 4 o’clock and will be headed by the high school band.
William B. Thompson, a well-known young business man of Brunswick, had a thrilling experience with armed strangers a few nights ago while on his way home from Brunswick to the home of his parents near Baltimore. Four times he was ordered to stop between Brunswick and this city, and at a point near Ridgeville, he was held up in regular wild west fashion. While Mr. Thompson was not harmed or robbed, his thrilling experience is one he will not soon forget.
F. Leo Smith has purchased the old Liberty Academy Building formerly occupied by the late John Browning and later purchased by Roy Gardner. The building is now undergoing repairs preparatory to use as an apartment house and will be ready for occupancy about the first week of May. Edward E. Beall has been doing the masonry.
50 Years Ago
April 22, 1972
Calling all single women. Now hear this. Frederick County is loaded with single men. Bachelors abound in the local area to the extent that there are, according to the official county, some 118 of them parading around unattached for every 100 single women. The national ratio is 117 to 100.
On April 3, the Motherhouse and Novitiate of the Carmelite Sisters of the Aged and Infirm in Germantown, N.Y., was the scene of the profession of 18 Novices. Among those who made first profession was Sister M. Ann Margaret, the former Gloria Jean Myers, of Emmitsburg.
Advertisement: Country Music Show — May 7 noon til dark, Miller’s Utica Picnic Woods featuring Jimmy Purdum’s Country Combo, The Countrymen, The Roustabouts, Kenny Hawker & The Country Playboys, Wild Country and The Blue Ridge Partners. Tickets $1.50 in advance — $2.00 at the gate.
20 Years Ago
April 22, 2002
Three Frederick residents, including a 17-year-old girl, were being held without bail Sunday on attempted first-degree murder charges for firing a shotgun toward four cars of young people gathered for a fight Saturday in the parking lot of Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, Frederick police said. Fourteen young people were in four parked vehicles at the high school when the suspects arrived and fired at least two shots from their car. No one was injured in the gunfire, which erupted shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday at the school, although one person narrowly escaped being shot, police said.
When he was 5 or 6 years old, Nathan Jacobson used to come to the track at the intersection of Md. 75 and 80 in Monrovia to watch his father, Carl Jacobson, drag race. But the 12-year-old boy with cerebral palsy was not content to sit on the sidelines for long. Nathan wanted to race. His cerebral palsy prevents him from walking very far or playing stick-and-ball sports, said Mr. Jacobson. But in drag racing, Nathan can compete on a level playing field, he said. From April to November, Nathan races almost every weekend on the track. He has yet to win a race, but last year he made it to the finals against a 17-year-old. “He’s real competitive,” said Mr. Jacobson.
