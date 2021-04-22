100 Years Ago
April 22, 1921
Why not a statewide program for the planting of trees along the highways? For several years, State Forester F.W. Besley has elevated this movement. The state road system is known nationally as one of the best in the country.
The delivery wagon of the Marino Brothers collided with an automobile yesterday morning. The right front wheel of the wagon was shattered and the top torn off. Neither driver nor horse was injured. The accident occurred on North Market, between Church and Patrick streets, in front of Dutrow’s store. The horse became alarmed and started to run off when it collided with automobile.
Steps will be taken at the local post office at an early date to guard against possible mail robberies, according to Postmaster Williamson. Supplies of arms, ammunition and equipment are being shipped to the local office by the Post Office Department. An order has been received by the postmaster general to have essential postal employees armed for the purpose of protecting the mails and the lives of those handling the mail. This step has been taken by Postmaster General Hays after the many daring holdups reported in various sections of the country, entailing losses of enormous amounts of securities and valuable mail matter.
50 Years Ago
April 22, 1971
Frederick County school children are observing Earth Day in a number of special projects today, but local students learn about the environment in ongoing programs at all levels throughout the year. The environment, ecology, pollution and overpopulation are included in the elementary school science curriculum, in junior high school social studies and earth science courses and in high school social studies and science programs.
More than 1,000 students, faculty members and staff representing Emmitsburg’s St. Joseph’s and Mount St. Mary’s colleges attended a Wednesday night meeting at St. Joseph’s, which plans to close in June 1973, and endorsed three alternate proposals to the closing of the school. The three proposals included a gradual phaseout of the Daughters of Charity, who founded the school, and their eventual replacement by a lay faculty; the creation of a totally new college; or a merger with Mount St. Mary’s College.
20 Years Ago
April 22, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
