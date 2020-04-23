100 Years Ago
April 23, 1920
The origin of the fire early Tuesday morning that completely destroyed the house and contents on Carroll street, occupied by Mrs. Annie Young and her daughter, Mrs. Frances Zeigler, and badly damaged the adjoining houses occupied by Clara Goings and Harlan Whiting, still remains a mystery. While Mrs. Young holds to the theory that the house was set on fire the belief prevails that the flames originated from a stove in the kitchen. While the house is wrecked and the contents a total loss, the kitchen shows the worst effects of the fire.
Senator Hiram Johnson, the California candidate for President, close friend of Theodore Roosevelt, will be in Frederick next Monday morning at 11 o’clock for a fifteen minute discussion of the issues of the campaign. he will address a public meeting from the steps of the Courthouse and in the event of rain will speak at the City Opera House.
Alternations and improvements to the home of Dudley Page, on Record street, by which that dwelling will be made into apartments, recalls the fact that Abraham Lincoln, while President, stopped at the home while on a visit to Frederick. The residence was at that time the home of Mrs. Ramsey. President Lincoln’s main purpose in stopping at the Ramsey residence was to pay a visit to General Hartsuff, who was wounded and brought to the residence to get medical attention. Few Frederick persons are aware that President Lincoln was ever a visitor to Frederick. But nevertheless, it is a fact that the distinguished American hero was here in 1862. Charles Markell, formerly of Frederick and a writer and historian of note wrote: “On the 1st of October 1862, Abraham Lincoln, at mention of whose name every loyal heart should bow, and every loyal tongue give praise, returning from a visit to the battlefields of Antietam and South Mountain, entered Frederick accompanied by John W. Garrett, Marshal Lamon and Mr. Kennedy of the Census Bureau. His approach was announced by the Presidential salute of the First New York’s Battery K, at fifteen minutes to five o’clock in the evening, and a vast crowd of loyal citizens thronged West Patrick street.”
50 Years Ago
April 23, 1970
One of the largest traffic signals in our nation is the yellow school bus. In traffic sign language, yellow means caution. The yellow paint, scientifically selected for school buses because of its high visibility, is technically known as “national school bus chrome yellow.” It has been the legal color for all school buses in the State of Maryland since Sept. 1, 1949. Frederick County’s 194 buses will travel 1,878,312 miles carrying 13,534 children per day to and from school this year.
A bill introduced by State Senator Goodloe Byron (Frederick-Carroll) which would revise the Maryland planning and zoning law in effect since 1927, has passed both the House and Senate and now awaits action by Governor Marvin Mandel. Called “a vitally important bill which has been largely overlooked,” by Byron, a major item of the bill requires annual review of county planning and zoning by the local legislative body (the County Commissioners in Frederick County) and the State Planning Department.
20 Years Ago
April 23, 2000
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
