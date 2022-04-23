SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
April 23, 1922
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
April 23, 1972
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
April 23, 2002
A man who told a teller he wanted to go into his safety deposit box robbed the bank Monday once she took him into the vault. The robber displayed no weapon but announced through a note that he was armed with explosives, the Frederick Police Department said. No one was injured during the 12:03 p.m. holdup at the Provident Bank at 1003 W. Patrick St., Lt. Tom Chase said. The bank heist was the first of two robberies reported to Frederick police Monday in just over an hour. The second robbery occurred at 1:20 p.m., when two men held up the resident of a rowhouse in the 100 block of West South Street. No arrests have been made in either crime.
Extensive tests for anthrax spores were conducted over the weekend at USAMRIID’s main building at Fort Detrick, and officials on Monday declared it safe for employees to return to work. On Friday, U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases officials reported that a sampling earlier last week detected anthrax spores in a hallway and an office of Building 1425, where USAMRIID’s high-security testing laboratories are located.
New Market town residents could choose whether to have their homes hooked up to a new public water system or continue to rely on their wells but possibly pay a small fee, according to a report by Mayor Winslow Burhans. The 29-page document, released Friday, spells out methods, costs and conditions of bringing public water to the town, a decades-old idea linked to long-stalled development plans. Currently, the town relies solely on private wells.
SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
April 24, 1922
More than a dozen shots were fired between three prohibition enforcement agents and Frank A. Lutz, of near Knoxville, when the officers attempted to gain admission to the latter’s home between 1 and 2 o’clock yesterday morning to search for liquor without a warrant, it was said. In the firing, Charles Meyer, president of the Outerbridge Horsey distillery, near Burkittsville, received a slight bullet wound in the arm. The wound is not serious, it is said.
The recent damp, cold spell of weather has had a most disastrous effect upon the hens of Frederick county. Hens are exceedingly temperamental, and the weather plays an important role in their lives. When the sun shines and all is bright and fair, they sing and are happy and lay numerous eggs to the delight and benefit of their owners. But just let the sun hide himself behind the clouds for a few days, and the spirits of the hens drop to the zero point, they grow moody and despondent, and the production ceases.
Already signs of unusual cleanliness are appearing in the city for it is in the throes of spring cleaning. Just as regularly as the birds begin to sing in the spring and the flowers to bloom, do the Frederick housewives get out their mops, brooms, dust cloths and other implements of warfare and begin the laborious but enjoyable task of “house cleaning.”
50 Years Ago
April 24, 1972
Rescue volunteers found a drowned man Sunday in the Potomac River at Noland’s Ferry, 12 miles from where his boat capsized April 15. The body of the Knoxville man was lodged in bushes 25 feet southwest of Noland’s Island, police reported. Harry F. Barnhouse Sr., a Brunswick Rescue Squad volunteer, found the body, ending an eight-day search.
A whitewater expedition has left one canoeist in critical condition at Frederick Memorial Hospital. Eugene D. Mills, of Milford, Del., was one of two men injured in a canoe mishap in the Potomac River near Harpers Ferry, W.Va., and pulled from the swift stream by an Explorer Scout. Mills and Robert Farley, of Lincoln, Del., Washington County Sgt. Lawrence Fiorita of the State Department of Natural Resources said, were injured shortly after noon when their canoe shot over Dam No. 3, a 4-foot barrier across the river.
20 Years Ago
April 24, 2002
For a county in the midst of a drought emergency, things are looking pretty green. The rain that has fallen in the last several weeks has come at the perfect time for farmers who are planting and for vegetation coming out of winter dormancy. But the timing of the rain, after a long, dry winter, is one of the factors that may contribute to making the drought even worse, according to Mike Marschner, Frederick County’s Director of Utilities. “A mature, 50-year-old tree uses 200 to 400 gallons of water a day,” Mr. Marschner said. “Trees are using a lot more water now than when they’re dormant.”
An internal Army investigation of anthrax contamination outside a Fort Detrick lab is focusing on a scientist who discovered the spores by conducting unauthorized tests, an Army commander said Tuesday. It was also disclosed Tuesday that over the weekend there was a brief scare the anthrax contamination may have spread to a Frederick laundry service contracted to clean scrub suits and towels used in Fort Detrick’s germ warfare defense laboratories. The scare proved unfounded when extensive testing at the laundry facility did not detect anthrax, but the incident raised fears among laundry workers and city and state officials.
