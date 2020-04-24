100 Years Ago
April 24, 1920
Maryann Beran who recently won a London contest for being the ugliest woman, has arrived in this country and is now exhibiting her countenance to thousands who daily visit the Barnum & Bailey shows now playing in New York.
Five were injured when an automobile, said to be owned and operated by John Russell, crashed into a bridge north of Lewistown at about 10 o’clock last evening. The machine, which had but one light burning, overturned, pinning the occupants underneath. Three of the members of the party are now at the Frederick City Hospital. They are: Walter Conner, lacerated hip. Roland Atkinson, broken arm. James Russell, broken leg.
Clarence Phelps, 14, Baltimore, “cycled” from his Baltimore home to Frederick on Wednesday in his first runaway episode of his young life. In Frederick he disposed of his bicycle, pocketed the proceeds and looked around for the “wide world” he had heard so much about. His thoughts of returning home a world conqueror were blighted when Officer George Myers took him in custody. Phelps spent the night in police custody and last night two Baltimore detectives took him back home.
50 Years Ago
April 24, 1970
The Hood College faculty has voted to recommend that the Board of Trustees seriously consider changing the college’s charter to admit male students. In a second motion, the faculty asked the trustees to consider quick action to allow coeducation at Hood College. The 7,300 alumnae across the world voted about 40 percent in favor, 40 percent against, and 20 percent undecided, said Dr. Randle Elliott, president of the college.
A committee of the Frederick County Bar Association feels that a move of the courthouse complex to a location outside Frederick would spell a “death-knell” to the downtown area. Edwin F. Nikirk, representing the Bar Association’s Committee for Courthouse Improvements and Expansion, said yesterday that the association was “genuinely concerned” about the discussion of such a move.
20 Years Ago
April 24, 2000
Some local golfers had a chance to meet President Clinton on Easter Sunday as the president, his brother and actor/comedian Chevy Chase played the links at Maple Run Golf Course in Thurmont.
The Chippewa Tribe of the Order of Red Men will celebrate its 150th anniversary next month. The group is holding an open house at its clubhouse on East Fifth Street, said clubhouse manager Nancy Elliott. The local group is the oldest active Red Men chapter in the United States, she said.
